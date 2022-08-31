Five Star Granny Flats Offers New Ways To Increase Property Value With Secondary Structures

With an ever-changing housing market, Five Star Granny Flats has offered a solution to increase property value and even add secondary income. These free-standing structures called Granny Flat Sydneys provide a secondary house on an existing property.

This type of building was named for its original purpose. A granny flat is a secondary home built onto an existing property, used to house elderly relatives to keep them close to the family.

Five Star Granny Flats offers several other great reasons to build with multiple size options, floorplans, and the number of bedrooms. Not only can adding a granny flat sydney add 30% to the value of a property, they can also be used as an Airbnb. Having an Airbnb is an excellent source of income, and using a granny flat makes it convenient to maintain.

A design for every property

Five Star Granny Flats prides themselves on their unique and exciting designs. With sizes ranging from a studio to a multiple bedroom and bathroom apartment, they have solutions for any needs.

Clients can rest assured that they can build any granny flat they desire with the option to choose from stylish pre-designed flats to completely custom builds. These designs can also include pools, patios, garages, and even multiple stories to suit customers’ needs.

With a guarantee of completing the build in four months and 15 years of building experience, Five Star Granny Flats offers a convenient and skilled solution for their customers’ building needs.

An easy-to-execute process

Five Star Granny Flats spells out their quick and easy process from approval to construction. They begin by determining a property’s eligibility and ensuring the proper certificates have been filed to allow the flat to be built.

Once eligibility is determined, a granny flat builder will make a site visit to provide a consultation and discuss their client’s needs. Following the consultation, Five Star Granny Flats will create the blueprints and plans for the new building.

As soon as the client approves the design, construction can begin, and in four short months, the granny flat will be ready.

Conclusion

Five Star Granny Flats has a professional team ready to assist with questions and requests at any time. As a company, they offer unique designs that suit any need. Their team will walk clients through every step of the process to ensure the building goes smoothly.

As a family-owned business, they guarantee high-quality service with attention to detail. Five Star Granny Flats promises a commitment to each and every project with seamless delivery and professionalism.

Their designs are made to fit any needs, whether the granny flat is for its traditional purpose, an Airbnb, or even a studio.

Five Star Granny Flats is ready and willing to work with any client to build the perfect addition to their property.

