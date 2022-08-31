Policing Las Vegas by Joe Sobrio

It’s not just another cop book. Joe began his career as a Police Officer and was promoted 3 times. In this book, he talks about how cops perceive the world based on their tenor and position. In the last few years of his service as a policeman, Joe was responsible for recruiting, hiring, promoting, classifying, compensating, and assigning manpower for all positions in a 6000-person agency, the largest agency in Nevada. No one understands police culture like he does because of his real-life experience.

The book is divided into 2 Parts. Part 1 is about how to get hired and Part 2 is about what he saw using his career, but mixed in is a candid, hands-dirty, real-world critique of what is wrong with policing in America.

Because of the uniformity of hiring within governmental agencies, this book will give you a serious advantage over other candidates. This book will get you hired, show you what policing is really like, and then hit you with the reality of what is real, how politicians are against you.

Whether your goal is to become a traditional police officer, detective, corrections officer, or any position within a law enforcement agency, this book will help you. Even those seeking positions that are not necessarily thought of as law enforcement, such as probation and parole officers, will benefit from this book. Further, if you are attempting to become any part of an agency, including a dispatcher or crime-scene analyst, this book will help.

"Policing Las Vegas" by Joseph Sabrio is a great guidebook for young people who want to serve as police officers. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble or AuthorHouse.com.

