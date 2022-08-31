Commercial Insurance Market Size 2022-2027: Top Companies Overview, Trends, Share, Growth, Segmentation and Outlook

IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,123.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.20% during 2022-2027.

The latest research study “Commercial Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global commercial insurance market reached a value of US$ 728.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,123.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.20% during 2022-2027.

Commercial insurance is a type of coverage for businesses and corporations that is designed to protect the organization, its employees, its ownership, etc. Some of the commonly offered commercial insurance policies include property insurance, commercial auto insurance, worker compensation insurance, business interruption insurance, cyber liability insurance, crime coverage, general liability, etc. Commercial insurance covers the company against losses and risks, including property damage, injury to the employees, thefts, natural disasters, data breaches, cyberattacks, liability lawsuits, etc.

Covid-19 Impact:

Global Commercial Insurance Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising awareness towards the benefits of these insurance policies among companies is among the primary factors driving the commercial insurance market. In addition to this, the inflating number of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the escalating need to protect such businesses against unexpected losses are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the launch of favorable initiatives by government bodies to encourage employers and business owners to purchase numerous types of coverage is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the leading players are adopting several advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), so as to offer enhanced services, including personalized and convenient insurance plans, with lower premium costs. This, in turn, is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the expanding usage of telematics devices across various industries is anticipated to fuel the commercial insurance market in the coming years.

Commercial Insurance Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 728.0 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 1,123.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.20% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Liability Insurance

Commercial Motor Insurance

Commercial Property Insurance

Marine Insurance

Others

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Agents and Brokers

Direct Response

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Construction

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., Aon plc, Aviva plc, Axa S.A., Chubb Limited, Direct Line Insurance Group plc, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

