According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Capital Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global human capital management market size reached US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.47% during 2022-2027.

Human capital management (HCM) assists organizations in recruiting, managing, developing, and optimizing the value of employees. It covers various administrative and strategic procedures and processes, including workforce planning, training, payroll, performance management, compliance, and retirement services. It also handles many of the functions and processes needed for effective workforce management and saving time and capital.

Market Trends:



The increasing demand for HCM solutions in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. It can also be attributed to the rising need for faster management procedures and monitoring the performance of employees, and automating the task in real-time to minimize manual efforts. Moreover, the growing adoption of remote working solutions is driving the market. Apart from this, key players are focusing on offering HCM solutions integrated with advanced technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based solutions.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Core HR



Recruiting



Workforce Management



Compensation and Payroll



Others

Service

Managed Service



Professional



Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises



Breakup by Industry Verticals:

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

Manufacturing

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP

Ceridian HCM Inc CDAY

Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Oracle Corporation ORCL

PeopleFluent Inc. (Learning Technologies Group plc) LTG

Ramco Systems Limited RAMCOSYS

SAP SE SAP

SumTotal Systems LLC (Skillsoft Limited)

UKG Inc

Workday Inc WDAY



