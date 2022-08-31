

"Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Outlook 2022-2027"

The endoscopy devices market to reach US$ 62.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2022-2027.

Global "Endoscopy Devices Market Size 2022" Research Report 2022-2027 by Players, Regions, Types, End Use and Applications

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Endoscopy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global endoscopy devices market size reached US$ 40.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 62.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industry Definition and Application:

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure that treats, prevents, and diagnoses complications with visceral organs. Endoscopy devices consist of lighted mirror lenses and optic fibers that help look inside a body cavity or organ. It is inserted through incisions or natural openings, such as the rectum for sigmoidoscopy or from the mouth during bronchoscopy.

As a result, it is extensively used in the diagnosis and treatment of several digestive system issues, such as vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, and gastrointestinal bleeding. Currently, they are available in different lengths and flexibilities depending on examined organs.

Market Drivers and Trends:

The increasing geriatric population and surging prevalence of several chronic diseases requiring endoscopic procedures are creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, the favorable food and drug administration (FDA) approvals and government initiatives to offer reimbursement policies pertaining to endoscopy devices are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, rapid technological advancements and the shifting patient preference towards minimally invasive (MI) procedures are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, key market players are introducing robot-assisted and capsule-based endoscopy devices with ultra-high-definition (UHD) visualization systems to increase their product portfolio, which is accelerating the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of modern endoscopic devices and their extensive usage in laparoscopy, arthroscopy, cystoscopy, and bronchoscopy are positively influencing the market growth.

Who are some of the Top Manufacture operating in the Endoscopy devices market and how high is the competition 2022?

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation 4901, HOYA Corporation (TYO: 7741), Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd, Medtronic Plc MDT, Olympus Corporation 7733, Richard Wolf GmbHSmith & Nephew plc SN, Stryker Corporation SYK

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the endoscopy devices market on the basis of type, application, end use and region.

The most important types of Endoscopy Devices products covered in this report are:

Endoscopes

Endoscopy Visualization Systems

Endoscopy Visualization Components

Operative Devices

Breakup by Application:

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Gynaecology Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Top countries data covered in this report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Endoscopy Devices Market Report, Global Size, Share, Leaders, Growth and Industry Analysis 2022-2027