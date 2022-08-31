The global autonomous vehicle market size reached US$ 42.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 297.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.4% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Autonomous Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”. The global autonomous vehicle market size reached US$ 42.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 297.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.4% during 2022-2027.

An autonomous vehicle (AV) is a self-driven automobile that can perform necessary functions by sensing and responding to external conditions and surroundings without any human intervention. It consists of advanced sensor technology, smart control systems, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), complex algorithm processors and actuators to gain information and perform tasks, such as steering, braking, and acceleration. Compared to human-driven vehicles, AVs offer increased safety on the road, minimize human errors and can be driven by individuals with physical disabilities.

Significant growth in the automotive industry, along with rising penetration of digitization trends, is primarily driving the market for autonomous vehicles. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for a safe and efficient mode of transportation is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, several technological advancements have led to the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with autonomous vehicles which will further propel the global market. Additionally, AV manufacturers are also using efficient light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and radio detection and ranging (RADAR) sensing technology for intensive monitoring and generation of 3D maps of the surroundings. Several other factors, like the implementation of favorable government policies supporting auto-tech, along with numerous innovations in connected vehicle technology and dynamic mobility applications, are anticipated to further drive the market for autonomous vehicles in the coming years.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Component, Type, Level of Automation, Application and Region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software and Services

Breakup by Level of Automation:

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Breakup by Application:

Transportation and Logistics

Military and Defense

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

