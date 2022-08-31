The global AI in fintech market reached a value of US$ 9.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 26.1% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “AI in Fintech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global AI in fintech market reached a value of US$ 9.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 26.1% during 2022-2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in fintech analyzes and prevents unauthorized and fraudulent activities through internet banking channels. It offers convenience, accuracy, security, and stock and financial predictions. It also helps automate monotonous tasks, improve economic efficiency, and enhance the quality of services. As a result, AI in fintech is gaining immense traction in mobile baking, credit risk assessment, credit scoring, and insurance and trading processes of banks and other financial institutions across the globe.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ai-in-fintech-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:



Rapid digitization of banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) services represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the increasing need for process automation in financial institutions is driving the adoption of AI in fintech as it enables enterprises to minimize their expenditure on hiring staff. Besides this, it enhances efficiency, reduces the risks of human errors, and can process large volumes of data. Furthermore, the rising utilization of smart contracts for financial processes and considerable improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure are stimulating market growth.

Breakup by Type:

Solutions

Services



Breakup by Deployment Model:

Cloud-based

On-premises



Breakup by Application:

Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)

Credit Scoring

Quantitative and Asset Management

Fraud Detection

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc) AMZN

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) GOOGL

Inbenta Technologies Inc

Intel Corporation INTC

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Salesforce.com Inc CRM

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd(KRX: 005930)

TIBCO Software Inc(TIBX)

Trifacta

Verint Systems Inc VRNT



Explore Report Description with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ai-in-fintech-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Reports:

Figure Skating Equipment Market Size

Human Capital Management Market Size

Natural Rubber Market Size

Data Warehousing Market Size

Supply Chain Analytics Market Size

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: AI in Fintech Market Report 2022-27: Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast