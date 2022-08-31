The global figure skating equipment market reached a value of US$ 76.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 100.5 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Figure Skating Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global figure skating equipment market reached a value of US$ 76.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 100.5 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

Figure skating equipment represent numerous clothing items and accessories worn by figure skaters during competitions or training. Some widely utilized equipment include figure skating boots and blades, stretchy pants, blade guards, helmets, jackets, socks, gloves, etc. They are available in various materials, designs, customization options, etc., to meet diverse consumer requirements. Figure skating equipment assist in enhancing the performance of individuals, offer improved support and flexibility, prevent sports injuries by reducing shocks, etc.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/figure-skating-equipment-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:



The shifting consumer preferences towards adopting an active lifestyle and the rising number of ice-skating arenas are among the key factors driving the figure skating equipment market. In addition to this, the increasing consumer awareness towards various associated health benefits of figure skating and the elevating participation rates in competitions are further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, the escalating adoption of waterless or synthetic ice-skating arenas to minimize manufacturing and operational costs while reducing the dependence on weather conditions is also augmenting the global market. Besides this, the expanding e-commerce sector is propelling the sales of figure skating equipment, on account of the easy availability, flexible payment options, convenient return policies, etc. Furthermore, several key market players are launching high-quality, lightweight, and durable product variants in stylish designs to expand their customer base, which, in turn, is projected to fuel the figure skating equipment market over the forecasted period.



Breakup by Product Type:

Figure Skates

Figure Skating Accessories



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online



Breakup by Application:

Men

Women

Kids



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

American Athletic Shoes Company

EDEA srl

Graf Skates AG

Jackson Ultima Skates

John Wilson Skates Limited

Newell Brands NWL

Paramount Sk8s Inc

Riedell Shoes Inc

Roces S.r.l

Rollerblade (Tecnica Group S.p.A)

SP-Teri Inc

Winnwell Inc





Explore Report Description with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/figure-skating-equipment-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Reports:

Drug Device Combination Products Market

Quadricycle and Tricycle Market

AI in Fintech Market

Retail Automation Market

Loyalty Management Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Figure Skating Equipment Market 2022-27: Analysis, Size, Industry Growth and Forecast