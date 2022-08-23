Making the unthinkable comfortable: BAD Workwear's mission to create quality workwear that tradies deserve

Construction workers, oil, gas, and other utility workers need protective clothing to avoid lengthy workdays, impacting productivity and compliance. This is where BAD Workwear come into frame. BAD Workwear designs & manufactures safety workwear with fabrics that are not only safe but also stylish, practical, and comfortable at work, quality workwear that hardworking tradies deserve.

In the workplace, health & safety standards are not a new concept. They have been used in workplace best practices, highlighted in safety literature, and above all, are legally required. In 1995, Cameron Soleimani saw a huge opportunity for workwear and understood what was lacking on the market. This marked the beginning of BAD Workwear.

With just enough funding to launch his venture, Cameron started by making the first BAD garments himself in the comfort of his garage. Although workwear safety was foremost in his mind, it wasn't the only concern. With BAD workwear, he wanted to offer quality, safety, functionality, and fashion without sacrificing fit and style. Also, Cameron recognised a niche in the market for women's workwear, which wasn't being filled. Cameron’s vision was to create workwear to accommodate all the hard-working tradies.

It's amazing how much success BAD Workwear has had since those humble beginnings in the garage. This 100% Australian-owned brand is now a household name in the trade industry.

Cameron's primary goal was to fill a void in the market and provide tradies with apparel that's never been seen before.

All hands were on deck from BAD’s design, development, and manufacturing departments as protective workwear had to withstand any work conditions. Contrary to this, the durability couldn’t compromise comfort while being lightweight. Cameron's greatest challenge was to design and manufacture workwear that satisfied all of these factors.

With a great understanding of how tradespeople think and what they want from their workwear, Cameron was able to create one of the best workwear brands on the market. It didn’t take long for his brand to be recognised and adopted. BAD Workwear experienced an overwhelming demand for their product, and this is when Cameron saw his vision truly come to life.

Female workers have grown in the trade sector in recent years, all sizes of safety equipment and workwear are essential. Because of this, BAD Workwear offers styles for everyone. BAD's tailor-made women's workwear has been a standout in the construction industry, where women have traditionally felt excluded. All waist, hip, bust, and length measurements have been customised to ensure that the workwear fits correctly.

In 2019, BAD expanded to the North American market to better serve its rapidly growing client base in the U.S. and Canada. By offering personalised solutions, leading expertise, and sustainability, BAD started to deliver direct-to-consumer solutions and eventually transformed into retail distribution.

Fit and Feel

BAD work clothes are tailored to fit the modern tradesperson, reducing the risk hazards of loose clothing. Women's workwear measurements, including waist, hips, bust, and length, have been custom-made to ensure a comfortable, practical fit.

THE RIGHT FABRIC

BAD workwear features lightweight, breathable ORGANIC AUSTRALIAN SOFT-TOUCH™ cotton fabric; 360DEGREE STRETCH FREEMOVE™ fabric ensures durability, while an antibacterial treatment eliminates unpleasant odours.

Safety

A 50+ UPF rating provides sun protection for BAD's safety workwear range.

Comfort

Whether it's the 160GSM pre-shrunk stretch HI-VIS SHIRT, or ergonomically designed STORM™ boots, BAD has always been committed to comfort.

Easy to clean

BAD workwear withstands all washing cycles and shrinking due to reinforced nylon panelling with a 3M ScotchgardTM finish that is water and stain-resistant.

Durable

To meet the needs of tradies, BAD offers thicker fabrics with superior insulation for winter and lightweight, breathable, soft cotton for summer.

Pockets

BAD work pants and waterproof jackets have reinforced a series of pockets that are designed to hold on-site objects without impeding movement:

- Waterproof waist and chest pockets,

- Ruler/tool pocket,

- Easy access to Smart Phone Pouch with Popper and touch-tape closure,

- 2 x Pen pockets, and more.

Fashion-forward

The BAD work clothes range combines practicality and style to boost employee morale and customer loyalty.

Waterproof

The RAIN-DEFEND™ FABRIC by BAD keeps warm and dry in the rain, and the seam-sealed waterproof garments are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. BAD’s WATERPROOF HI-VIS FULL-ZIP FLEECE HOODIE is the world's first and only waterproof fleece hoodie.

Industry Standards

Workwear produced by BAD meets the Australian and New Zealand standards AS/NZS 4602.1:2011, including colour and reflective tape to comply with industry requirements.

Browse BAD's guide to see their full collection of stylish, comfortable, and compliant workwear. Workwear from BAD includes sturdy work boots, men's and women's Hi-VS workwear, safety vests, safety work boots, work pants, fleece hoodies, rail workwear, night workwear, accessories, and more.

