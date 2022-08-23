With eccentric and legendary necktie designs, Aussie entrepreneurs behind OTAA take the world of fashion by storm

Fashion entrepreneurs taking the helm at OTAA take eccentricity to the next level by bringing 1000s of awesome necktie designs – from a gaggle of pink flamingos or a range of monochrome donkeys.

From Southern grey owls to African lions, fashion entrepreneurs behind OTAA are taking gimmickry to the next level to bring necktie designs that are making waves in the fashion scene.

Shaheen and Fameez Haroon, Aussie brothers and founders of OTAA, a leading fashion brand based in Australia, have ramped up efforts to bring extra catchy designs and some comic styles to men's neckties.

These Melbourne brothers, who quit their law school and engineering jobs to pursue entrepreneurship, wanted to create a business that did not take itself too seriously.

Little did they know that the small business they had built more than a decade ago would flourish into one of the leading men's accessory lines in Australia that sells catchy and unique ties, bowties, and label pins – all while integrating technology and social media in business.

"We are on track with our journey to create the world's greatest clothing company ever. Tie after tie, fabric after fabric, the team has worked until OTAA's range of ties spanned over 1,000 impressive designs," says Shaheen.

OTAA has a massive 12,000+ reviews worldwide, making it a game-changer that has made a solid mark in the industry.

Gregg G., a verified customer, described OTAA ties as "better than advertised," as he lauded the team for coming up with a wide range of designs customers can choose from.

"Excellent, high-quality tie. Better than advertised. Coolest packaging I've probably ever seen. 10/10 recommend," Gregg wrote in a review.

Kathryn W., another customer, said purchasing an OTAA necktie is "basically an experience."

"From the email to the delivery packaging, but importantly the ties and pocket chiefs were lovely. They are for my upcoming wedding, specifically for the groom. Price, quality, and delivery to a rural area were excellent. I don't typically write reviews, but you guys are amazebobs," wrote Kathryn.

Conan, meantime, purchased the dusty emerald green linen bow tie for his wedding with a matching pocket square. At first, he was hesitant to pay so much since he thought it may have been a sort of drop shipping/ fast fashion kind of brand.

"Boy, was I completely wrong! My order was to my door within a matter of two days, and the packaging screams absolute quality! From the shipping bag to the cardboard sleeve and little tags on each item. My partner ended up changing some colors around and ended up purchasing the burgundy velvet bow tie and matching pocket square and again had it in a matter of days and packaged with the utmost care and quality," said Conan.

OTAA bestsellers never go out of style – from San Pietro Orange Floral Skinny Tie design to Paisley Silver Pocket Square, Navy Blue, and Pink Flamingo – these ties are handwoven and inspired by the planet.

Those who want to check out OTAA's thousands of eccentric designs may visit www.OTAA.com to get started. Others who wish to learn more about OTAA and its game-changing goal may follow its social channels for more information.

Media Contact

OTAA

Fameez Haroon

United States