Speculative Medical Device Companies Making Waves (WHSI, HRAL, INND, RCSF, GMVD)

The pandemic, had an unprecedented effect on several industries, perhaps none bigger than its effect on Healthcare. While many companies initially benefitted from the rising importance of biotech and pharmaceutical solutions, medical device and equipment companies were crippled by supply chain disruptions and a dramatic decrease in elective procedures.

Now medical device stocks are roaring back based on several factors including an increase in elective procedures, rising demand for AI-based products, and an improvements in the supply chain.

The industry comprises companies that provide medical products and cutting-edge technologies for diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment and other healthcare services. The following medical equipment companies should be researched immediately.

SPECULATIVE MEDICAL DEVICE STOCKS MAKE WAVES WITH MASSIVE NEWS

Wearable Health Solutions WHSI has been a leader among OTC companies in the industry this year. Investors have been bidding the company up for most of 2022 based on several major catalysts and last week one of those came closer to fruition. WHSI announced "The company has received inventory and will launch its new 4G products to its dealer and vendor networks in August of 2022," stated Peter Pizzino, president. "The product offerings include the anticipated 4G device and accessories. We are thrilled to provide the new 4G units to our dealers and vendors who have been eagerly awaiting shipment. The pent-up demand for our 4G solution is outstanding, we are committed to filling existing orders immediately, and will immediately plan to replenish inventory."

The upgraded iHelp MAX™ 4G features Wi-Fi, NFC (wireless data transfer) technology and Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy features. It also offers “telehealth-ready” advantages such as remote monitoring and transmission of the user’s health vitals to emergency personnel and caregivers.

Investors liked the news and drove the price up 9.18% last week, this momentum could continue as the announcement should earn WHSI more confidence with shareholders in the company’s ability to reach the next milestones expected including an uplisting, a major marketing push on Kathy Ireland’s business show, and projected increased revenues from the new launch.

Another speculative medical device company with momentum, Hear AtLast Holdings, HRAL was up 22.73% last week, the company released interim financials for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. While most of the report was quite negative including 0 sales after experiencing moderate success in the same period last year, the company did see a $242 thousand dollar increase in cash flow. HearAtlast operates as a hearing aid & services company and is in the process of restructuring and adding to its business model.

Lask week, The FDA issued a final rule to improve access to hearing aids which may in turn lower costs for millions of Americans. This action “establishes a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, enabling consumers with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment to purchase hearing aids directly from stores or online retailers without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment by an audiologist.”

Another company benefitting from this rule, InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. INND a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs). InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc., a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider.

Cloud-based technology is becoming a big trend, in fact, Wearable Health Solutions’ WHSI 4G device, set for release this month, is also a cloud-based technology. Start your research on WHSI here:

https://topnewsguide.com/wearable-health-solutions-inc-whsi-profile/

OTHER MEDICAL DEVICE NEWS MOVING THE MARKETS

Reflect Scientific, Inc. RSCF, announced it will be represented by public relations firm Power PR. Reflect Scientific has created an IP portfolio of over 30 patents relating to the use of liquid nitrogen, the primary coolant used in all of its Cryometrix products. Power PR’s President, Jeff Elliott commented, “As a marketing firm, we are always looking to promote new, innovative technologies that will impact many markets. In the case of Reflect Scientific’s fully contained liquid nitrogen technology, freezing is accomplished much more safely and efficiently than conventional methods with the kicker of being significantly more eco-friendly,”

Finally, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. GMVD announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, G. Medical Health and Wellness, Inc., has developed seven different at-home tests that are expected to be available to consumers during Q3-2022 through popular big-box retail sites, pharmacies and Online. The first 7 new health testing kits covering Food sensitivity (96 and 208 types of food), indoor/outdoor allergies, Thyroid functioning, testosterone levels, HbA1C and HPV tests will be available for purchase by consumers during Q3-2022 online as well as at popular retail locations and pharmacies

CONCLUSION

Medical device companies are on the upswing and investors should start researching immediately, WHSI, INND, HRAL, RSCF, and GMVD are some of the most liquid high potential options, particularly for speculators. Start your research here: https://topnewsguide.com/wearable-health-solutions-inc-whsi-profile/

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. CapitalGainsReport ‘CGR’ is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. CGR is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. CGR authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. CGR is compensated three thousand dollars monthly via wire transfer by Wearable Health Solutions to produce and syndicate content related to WHSI. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers, are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website.

