Phillip Sanders, a Breath of Fresh Air in Traditional American Country Music

Country was always regarded among the most soulful and emotional genres of music. Among dozens of emerging artists in this field, none stands out as Phillip Sanders, a prolific writer and the number one musician on Artist Direct’s Top 100 for eleven consecutive weeks.
Unlike numerous contemporary country artists that romanticize melancholy and heartbreak, Sanders is on a mission to popularize healthy relationships, unconditional love, and real, true emotions.
Hailing from Florida now a proud resident of Texas, Phillip Sanders’s background lies in commercial investment entrepreneurship. Phillip took to the stage in 2016 with a guitar in his hand and began composing. Shortly after, he realized that he had more to say than his fingers could strum, so he began singing as well.
With his latest release “If I Didn’t Love You Girl”, Phillip Sanders achieved the prestigious Top 40 status in European music charts, reaching the third spot on the United Kingdom iTunes charts.
PhillipSandersMusic’s catalog is eclectic, comprised of brilliantly-written songs such as “I Don’t Think I Will”, “Drink You Down”, “Over a Beer”, and “Never Thought I Could Change”, as well as the widely acclaimed “The Diamond.”
Phillip Sanders recently did an interview for the Bridge Music Magazine, in which he described his sound, imparted his experience in the industry, and talked about his inspiration to shift away from the entrepreneurial world into the realms of country music.
When asked about his music heroes and what propelled him to become a country artist, Phillip recounted:
“I’ve always had a big love for country music. I grew up listening to Alan Jackson, George Strait, Merle Haggard, George Jones, and many others,” said Phillip Sanders.
More information about Phillip Sanders and his music catalog is available on PhillipSandersMusic's official website.
