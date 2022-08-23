Mike Benc dedicates his new release "California Sky" to the 2022 Vancouver Pride and the LGBTQ community

Canadian deep house artist and producer Mike Benc dedicates his new release “California Sky” to the LGBTQ community. The official music video for “California Sky” by Mike Benc was uploaded on YouTube Tuesday, August 02 and it gained very supportive and positive reactions from the community. The entire music video contains 2022 Vancouver Pride footage, and the opening credits are dedicated to 2022 Pride. Well known for its creativity and passion for music, it is not surprising that this Mike’s song went viral on social media platforms and has been already accepted as an anthem of Vancouver’s pride.
We wanted to hear news directly from Mike Benc, so we visited pride party. Mike gave a short interview while visiting Vancouver’s Sunset beach accompanied by the Canada Records team.
“As a musician and creator, I always try to put out a quality work that will stay out there forever and triggered by memories it will make someone feel better or just activate that great nostalgic feeling inside of a person and thinking about this big event that’s going on here I know how many people put up a hard work to make this happen and lot of memories will be written here today. I just want to be a part of it somehow. The least I can do as an artist is to create something for our LGBTQ community. California Sky is a house dance track and one of my favorite warm melodies songs so I thought it would be a perfect one for this occasion. I truly appreciate and I want to thank everyone that visited and supported the 2022 Vancouver Pride. Today we showed to the world that Canadians are a supportive, compassionate, and united community as we all came to support this event, and as you can see it’s extremely busy here even though temperatures are over 32 degrees Celsius, and it’s hard to breathe in this heat. My team took some footage of this party, and we will be finalizing the video for a song tomorrow. Once again thank you all for the support.“ Kind words and a strong handshake from Mike ended up this interview.
Links
Instagram: @mikebencmusic
Website: www.mikebenc.com
Company Name:
Contact Person:
Email:Send Email
Country:
Website:https://www.instagram.com/mikebencmusic/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.