Shawn Fair Brings Powerhouse Speaker Dr. Vanessa Jenkins to His Stage

World-renowned motivational speaker, entrepreneur, business consultant, and founder of the highly sought-after Leadership Experience Tour, an exclusive club for powerful public speakers and inspiring individuals, Shawn Fair, is bringing Dr. Vanessa Jenkins on board to add value to the experience of audiences. Known for his undeniable gift of spotting some of the world’s most promising motivational speakers and trainers, Fair has outdone himself with the addition of Jenkins to his roster of impressive individuals.

Also professionally known as Dr. V, Jenkins is an award-winning international speaker, trainer, and coach. She holds certifications in Emotional Intelligence and Diversity and Inclusion. One of her topmost priorities as a coach is to help people realize the value of change and how it can lead to new possibilities. Due to her unique perspective, companies and universities often seek her out to hear her speak. Last November 2021, Jenkins had the rare and remarkable opportunity to share the stage with world-famous speaker Les Brown.

As can be expected, people started to pursue Jenkins. She has a very engaging manner when she speaks on stage, making her audience feel comfortable and light while listening to her.

She presently serves as the Executive Director of Health and Wellness at Norfolk State University. She is also the CEO and President of Dr. V Solutions and Sentencing Options LLC. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Directors for the YWCA of South Hampton Roads. She also holds a doctorate in Organizational Leadership and is a member and coach with the Dr. John C Maxwell team.

The unstoppable life guru has 25 years of unmatched experience in leadership development training in private companies, churches, and agencies. She has also actively empowered women to realize their full potential. Apart from these things, Jenkins is also a two-time Amazon #1 bestseller.

Jenkins has a natural gift when it comes to speaking encouragement that resonates with people. They easily relate to her insights and stories, prompting them to seek her counsel so they can live their best lives by overcoming their fears. For some reason, people have always been drawn to Jenkins’ loving nature and thoughtfulness. Whenever she speaks, she speaks about life and encourages people to give them the necessary push they need to move forward in life.

“After speaking and training engagements, participants shared how my presentation or speaking changed their life and inspired them to take action to overcome their challenges. Additionally, friends and co-workers were either contacting me because they were stuck in life or their business, and they needed someone to provide a coaching opportunity to address the challenge that was causing them to be stuck,” Jenkins shared.

Ultimately, Jenkins wants to be instrumental in inspiring people to re-examine their lives personally and professionally. In doing this, she also hopes to inspire people to discover their “why” or what truly motivates them in life. This also leads to discovering their real purpose, something that will direct their lives in the right direction, where they are highly likely to thrive and succeed. By collaborating with Shawn Fair, Jenkins is leveraging a wider platform that will allow her voice to reach multiple audiences worldwide. This power collaboration is expected to make a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals who look to Fair and his Leadership Experience Tour for guidance.

