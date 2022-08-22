Government & Critical Infrastructure APAC 2022 By Cyber Security Hub Addressing Industrial Cyber Security Threats In The Asia Pacific Region

The Government & Critical Infrastructure APAC 2022 online conference is taking place on the 7th and 8th of September. This specialized cyber security conference, unique to the APAC region, will bring insights relating to cyber threats to industrial control systems, cybersecurity best practices, and new solutions for securing against cyber-attacks.

Improved technological capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region mean better optimization of critical infrastructure operations, but they also increase the cyber exposure and dangers to both operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT). Cyber espionage and sophisticated attacks, which could severely disrupt key services like energy and water delivery, are increasingly being directed at operators of critical infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region.

To reduce cyber risks, entities connected to critical infrastructure in Asia Pacific must work closely with the public and private sectors and develop cyber solid security capabilities enabling them to maintain the highest level of business continuity and resilenc

The events wide range of content, high-profile professionals, and insights from critical infrastructure operators will ensure that attendees gain knowledge relating to how industrial control systems work - and - how best to secure them. Speakers include:

Simon Lee-Steere, Deputy Chief Security Officer, nbn Australia

Daryl Pereira, Director, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud APAC

Simon Cowley, Principal Cybersecurity Officer, Victorian Department of Health

Salem Al-Elwi, Head of ICS Cybersecurity, Saudi Aramco

, Head of ICS Cybersecurity, Saudi Aramco Jeff Campbell, Manager, Technology (CIO), Horizon Power

The Government & Critical Infrastructure APAC 2022 online event is a signature community designed to accelerate public-private collaboration on addressing threats to industrial control systems and securing critical assets against cyber-attacks. The conference, by combining the viewpoints of professionals and organizations, highlights the urgency required in addressing cyber security issues within critical infrastructure.

Speakers at the Government & Critical Infrastructure APAC 2022 Conference will also discuss key findings and provide comprehensive recommendations to help organizations of all sizes take steps towards a more secure government and critical infrastructure environment. Together with industry regulators and leading cybersecurity experts, they will share insights on the latest trends, solutions, and technologies, including:

Zero trust approach with cyber hygiene at the forefront of the mind

Risk-informed, all-hazards approach to safeguarding critical infrastructure

Revamp your security strategy to give it greater oversight over security

Ensuring your critical infrastructure assets comply with the standards

Identification of critical assets and capturing information to support risk management



