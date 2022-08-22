Government & Critical Infrastructure APAC 2022 By Cyber Security Hub Addressing Industrial Cyber Security Threats In The Asia Pacific Region

The Government & Critical Infrastructure APAC 2022 online conference is taking place on the 7th and 8th of September. This specialized cyber security conference, unique to the APAC region, will bring insights relating to cyber threats to industrial control systems, cybersecurity best practices, and new solutions for securing against cyber-attacks.
Improved technological capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region mean better optimization of critical infrastructure operations, but they also increase the cyber exposure and dangers to both operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT). Cyber espionage and sophisticated attacks, which could severely disrupt key services like energy and water delivery, are increasingly being directed at operators of critical infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region.
To reduce cyber risks, entities connected to critical infrastructure in Asia Pacific must work closely with the public and private sectors and develop cyber solid security capabilities enabling them to maintain the highest level of business continuity and resilenc
The Government & Critical Infrastructure APAC 2022 online conference, taking place on 7th and 8th September by Cyber Security Hub, will offer cutting-edge insights on cyber security and industrial control systems protection in the region. This summit will allow attendees to join key stakeholders, practitioners, and experts to debate the latest trends, practices and challenges in protecting industrial control systems.
The events wide range of content, high-profile professionals, and insights from critical infrastructure operators will ensure that attendees gain knowledge relating to how industrial control systems work - and - how best to secure them. Speakers include:
- Simon Lee-Steere, Deputy Chief Security Officer, nbn Australia
- Daryl Pereira, Director, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud APAC
- Simon Cowley, Principal Cybersecurity Officer, Victorian Department of Health
- Salem Al-Elwi, Head of ICS Cybersecurity, Saudi Aramco
- Jeff Campbell, Manager, Technology (CIO), Horizon Power
The Government & Critical Infrastructure APAC 2022 online event is a signature community designed to accelerate public-private collaboration on addressing threats to industrial control systems and securing critical assets against cyber-attacks. The conference, by combining the viewpoints of professionals and organizations, highlights the urgency required in addressing cyber security issues within critical infrastructure.
Speakers at the Government & Critical Infrastructure APAC 2022 Conference will also discuss key findings and provide comprehensive recommendations to help organizations of all sizes take steps towards a more secure government and critical infrastructure environment. Together with industry regulators and leading cybersecurity experts, they will share insights on the latest trends, solutions, and technologies, including:
- Zero trust approach with cyber hygiene at the forefront of the mind
- Risk-informed, all-hazards approach to safeguarding critical infrastructure
- Revamp your security strategy to give it greater oversight over security
- Ensuring your critical infrastructure assets comply with the standards
- Identification of critical assets and capturing information to support risk management
If you are in this space then we'd recommend you learn more and register now!Media Contact
Company Name:
Contact Person:
Email:Send Email
Country:
Website:https://www.iqpc.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.