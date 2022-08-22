A USD Certified Top-tier Company, Vegega Metal Raised Garden Bed, Takes Pride In Manufacturing Premium Quality Raised Garden Beds For Its Customers

The company ensures to create high-quality metal-raised garden beds in numerous varieties.

With its establishment in 2021 as an online retailer, Vegega Metal Raised Garden Bed has been a leader in manufacturing modular raised garden beds made of Zn-Al-Mg stainless steel. As an outdoor garden product manufacturer since 2013, the company has exceptionally flourished due to its unique business strategy and top-notch services, despite entering the online retail business only the previous year. Known for manufacturing high-quality metal-raised garden beds, the company has gained solid credibility and a reputation for using high-quality materials to protect raised garden beds from damage.

Despite making its path into the retail industry in 2021, Vegega Metal Raised Garden Bed has gained much recognition for using its strength and excellent material for raised beds. As part of its high-end product design, the company uses Zn-Al-Mg stainless steel, which is made of Zinc-Aluminum-Magnesium alloy-coated steel. As a result, it is considered the most corrosion-resistant material for garden beds compared to Aluzinc steel as stainless steel has significant advantages, including super corrosion resistance, no soil contamination, excellent heat dissipation, long-lasting, and durable, up to 20 years, easy assembly, etc.

"One of Vegega top priorities is to serve its customers and to provide Zn-Al-Mg stainless steel modular raised garden beds to our customers, help you efficiently build an appealing garden, and give you and your family a happy gardening experience," says the CEO.

The company manufactures raised garden beds in various shapes, designs, and sizes. Also, the metal-raised garden beds created by the company have no sharp corners, and rubber strips have been added to prevent injuries. A sturdy fastener set and bracing rod keep the garden bed stable without bending, while various organic matter fills the bed and creates the perfect growing environment for plant roots. In addition, AkzoNobel paint is uniformly thick, free of crusts, impurities, and particles, and is considered the leading brand of 100% nontoxic paint.

To meet the RoHS standard of the European Union, Vegaga Metal Raised Garden Beds makes sure that the coating and materials used in the garden beds are eco-friendly to gain international recognition as an environmentally friendly product. The company strives to replace wooden raised garden beds that may last no more than 5 to 10 years, require ongoing maintenance and replacement, and are at a high risk of getting rotted and mouldy due to weather conditions.

As a result of its research and development team and manufacturing capabilities, the company has been innovative, creative, and on the cutting edge to contribute to growing its client base. In the future, the company will introduce and develop other high-quality raised garden beds and related products to become one of the country's most prominent raised garden bed manufacturers.

