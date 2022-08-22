Attorney Mo Abuershaid Emerges As Orange County's Top Car Accident And Truck Accident Lawyer

ALL Trial Lawyers is a distinguished, award-winning law firm that car accident, truck accident & personal injury law.
The best lawyers in personal injury cases are the trial lawyers. Trial lawyers are lawyers who have been to trial and who know what it takes to fight a case at trial. Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid, the founding partner of ALL Trial Lawyers, also known as Attorney Mo, has garnered the trust of numerous high-profile clients with his exceptional services.
Attorney Mo's firm is a big name when it comes to car accident and truck accident claims. ALL Trial Lawyers has a reputation for settling cases as quickly and efficiently as possible, with most of their cases settling in as little as three short months.
Talking about the success of his case results at the law firm, Attorney Mo stated,"Every case is unique. While results vary based on the severity of the accidents and the injuries, our dedication to our clients is consistent. In addition, we are one of the only law firms that cares about client's well-being and get our client's maximum compensation."
The firm handles all negotiations with insurance companies, allowing his clients to focus on healing from their injuries and moving on with their life. In addition, the ALL Trial Lawyers team ensures that their client does not miss any important deadlines, such as the statute of limitations. They also investigate the client's case and gather the evidence you need to build a strong claim.
Attorney Mo's exceptional service has been noticed by not only his clients but his peers as well, as he was named a 2022 Rising Star, a premier award that has only been awarded to less than 2.5% of lawyers in the State of California. He was also named as a 2022 SuperLawyer based on these 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement:
- Verdicts/Settlements
- Transactions
- Representative Clients
- Experience
- Honors/Awards
- Special licenses/certifications
- Position within the law firm
- Bar and professional activity
- Pro bono and community service
- Scholarly lectures/writings
- Education/employment background
- Other outstanding achievements
About the Company
ALL Trial Lawyers is a distinguished, award-winning law firm that practices criminal defense, personal injury & dependency law. Having represented thousands of clients throughout Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Kern County, and San Diego County, the firm has successfully handled cases of all severities. ALL Trial Lawyers are committed to justice.Media Contact
