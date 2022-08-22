SlickEstimates.com On a Mission to Cut Travel, Labor, and Transportation Costs for Home Improvement Professionals

SlickEstimates.com is a free online service that enables home improvement professionals to deliver near-instant quotes remotely.

Homeowners nationwide are spending more money than ever on home improvement. According to data sourced from Statista, the home improvement market size has nearly tripled since 2008, although the reasons for this being so not exclusively positive.

Many home improvement professionals were forced to adapt to the rising market costs, which were influenced by a combination of factors, such as higher labor costs, increased gas prices, and more expensive materials.

According to the latest report from Joint Center for Housing Studies, the looming issue of recession is believed to dissuade homeowners from spending money.

Carlos Martin, the project director of the remodeling futures program at the Joint Center elaborated, stating the following:

“Massive increases in house price appreciation and the resulting levels of tappable home equity will continue to support home improvement activity this year and into the next. Many other market indicators including existing home sales, renovation permitting, and retail sales of building materials also continue to grow at high, albeit slowing, rates,” said Carlos Martin.

As a consequence, they will be harder to persuade, and home improvement professionals will be likely to spend more time and money procuring an estimate for them.

To help home improvement professionals cope with this, Slick Estimates has come up with a unique solution. Slick Estimates is a free online platform designed to help home improvement professionals create accurate and comprehensive home improvement estimates remotely. Professionals using this program will no longer need to waste hundreds and thousands of dollars on transportation and revisits, nor will they need to chase unwinnable deals. All potential jobs and offers will then be conveniently displayed for preview remotely.

John Williams, one of the founders of Slick Estimates is a highly experienced home improvement professional that wanted to create a solution that the current market did not offer. His passion did not drain after weeks and months wasted in traffic jams during his years as a professional. He felt the need to make a change, and thus SlickEstimates.com was born. Regarding the website’s conception, John stated the following:

“I love my job, but the one thing that I always disliked was the fact that I had to spend hours sitting in traffic in order to visit a potential job site before I could give the homeowner an estimate. Our service is a game changer; it is easy to use, with no previous technology knowledge needed. Best of all, it is 100% free to both the home improvement specialist and the homeowner,” said John.

Slick Estimates has created an opportunity for both sides of home improvement jobs to cut unnecessary costs and enjoy a higher quality of service without spending a dime.

More information about Slick Estimates is available on the company’s official website.

