Young Software Engineer Launches a Successful Vegan Cheese Business, Bringing her Childhood Dreams to the American Market

Dianna King is an American engineer, food connoisseur, and co-founder of Eat UNrestricted.

The vegan cheese market is among the fastest-growing ones. As hundreds of thousands of people switch to plant-based diet plans, vegan cheese is occupying a large portion of the overall vegan product sales. According to research conducted by Future Market Insights, the demand for vegan CPG is enormous while the supply cannot catch its rapidly growing popularity.

Dianna King is an American software engineer who wanted to tackle this issue, which she did by co-founding Eat Unrestricted – a black owned company dedicated to providing the best quality products for veganism enthusiasts, people with food allergies, and anyone who wants to improve their health.

This woman owned company is already making waves on the American market, as innumerable consumers flock to Eat UNrestricted seeking delicious, all-vegan cheese products.

Dianna's profession lies in engineering after graduating from Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor degree in electrical engineering. However, according to her, she was a food connoisseur before anything else. According to Dianna King, a good part of the inspiration behind founding Eat UNrestricted is to present actionable solutions to the rising demand for healthy, quality vegan products. Her qualities as a leader shone from an early age, and she wanted to harness her skills and talents to make an impact:

“I am an electrical engineer by trade. However, I have always been an entrepreneur and foodie. I remember founding the first physics class at my community college during my time as a high school and college student simultaneously through the dual enrollment program offered by my local college. My parents were also leaders and showcased it daily as entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry,” said Dianna.

From plain Mac and Cheese kits, over Chipotle Mac and Cheese, to Better Cheddar sample packs, Eat UNrestricted is committed to bringing quality, tasty food to American consumers at bargain prices.

Aside from offering pre-made vegan products, Dianna’s Eat UNrestricted also offers a range of popular vegan recipes, and the list keeps growing. Erica’s Vegan Sausage Hamburger Helper is widely acclaimed as one of the heartiest dishes a vegan foodie could want while Chef’s Favorite Vegan Mushroom Melt is, true to its name, one of the go-to recipes professionals turn to during special occasions.

Dianna imparted that she had promised herself that she would start a plant-based food business after graduating. Her dreams came true after long periods of hard work, and Eat UNrestricted came to enrich the American vegan product market.

Dianna also stated that she became a vegan when veganism trends were not as trendy as today. As someone who has a family history of cancer, Dianna does not want to see anyone else go through the pain of losing a family member because of the lack of local vegan shops, stating:

“I have a family history of cancer, and it has inspired me to make the change to a vegan diet in June 2016. However, plant-based foods were not accessible and popular during that time. I couldn’t help but feel that if plant-based foods were more accessible in my community, I could have potentially saved my father and many more people in a similar situation,” said Dianna.

More information about Eat UNrestricted is available on the company’s official website.

