Artist Bart Kuykens loves vintage things—especially Porsches and photography. He uses analog photography to capture his vision of the world in black and white. His eye for shape and design, paired with an unrelenting desire to capture the story behind a momentary image, combine to form a strong aesthetic image.
Some see the darkness in Kuyken’s work, while others focus on the light. Like all art, the impact depends on the viewer, but the contrasting images offer a stark, raw beauty that draws the eye. He works exclusively with Hasselblad and Leica cameras, preferring the quality of the film and the fine art prints it produces.
Since childhood, Kuykens has admired the sleek, smooth lines of Porsche vehicles, especially the powerful elegance of the vintage models. His photos of the sports cars seem to capture a sense of playful nostalgia.
Around the world
Fans can view Kuykens’ work in person at 2022 exhibitions in Ingolstadt, Bavaria; Lissabon, Portugal; Paris, France; and Los Angeles, California. The Waltgrace gallery and the Arsenale gallery in Miami, FL, also exhibit some of Kuykens’ art.
Fans can purchase fine art prints on Kuyken’s website. Nothing would look better in the garage above a vintage Porsche than one of Kuyken’s beautiful photos. He also sells his hepatology A Flat6 Love Affair on the website, with all seven editions of the Porsche photo books available individually and as a packaged set.
A Flat6 Love Affair
“I drive, and I drive, watching the white lines pass by, the pulse of the open road. Black and white, like the stills I shoot,” Kuykens said in the visually stunning A Flat6 Love Affair video. “No penthouses, no swimming pools, no glamorous full-color studio shots. Just analog immersive photography shot on roll film in black and white.”
Capturing a famous face
Kuykens often works with celebrities. His captivating monochrome portrait of celebrity Jay Leno (above) manages to capture personality along with the person. With no color to draw the eye elsewhere, Kuykens uses light and darkness to construct a visually stimulating image that is both pleasing to the eye and intriguing.
His portraits can feel intense, but they are meant to. People are more than a single moment, but that’s all a photo can grab. Kuykens constructs each frame meticulously, using shadows and light to intensify the viewer’s emotions.
Conclusion
The world isn’t black and white, but it can be interesting to step back and view it that way. Kuykens’ analog photography brings a sort of grainy realism not found in digital photos. In each step, Kuykens is actively involved in the final product, and it shows in his photography, which conveys some of the intense emotions he feels.Media Contact
Company Name:
Email:Send Email
Country:
Website:https://bartkuykens.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.