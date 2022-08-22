How this TikToker is helping her followers break into tech with data analytics

Data Analytics and Data Science are tied for first place for jobs with the most increasing demand, according to the World Economic Forum Future of Jobs report. The report also found that 72% of people in data jobs transitioned from completely different jobs. TikToker and Data Analytics educator Charlotte Chaze (@charlottechaze) frequently cites these statistics in her TikTok videos, in which she teaches her followers how they can break into tech exactly how she did it 4 years ago.
Charlotte says, “People are getting sick of their jobs having low pay and no flexibility. It’s just not worth it to dedicate time and energy to a job that isn’t giving you a comfortable life. That’s how I was feeling in 2018 when I left my career in academia to pursue data analytics, and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
Charlotte has helped hundreds of people start their transition into data analytics careers. She says that not all of her students choose to share their salary information when they land a data analytics job, but of those who have, the average salary is $76,363.
A great starting salary is just the beginning. According to Charlotte, “My first data analytics job paid $70k, which at the time was life changing. From there, I landed a Senior Analyst position that paid $90k, then got a promotion to $104k, and eventually was offered a job paying $158k. This all happened in less than 4 years. It’s an insane field to be in right now because demand is so high.”
Now, Charlotte uses her experience to help others get data analytics jobs through her Break Into Tech program. “I started getting questions that were too complex to answer on 3-minute TikTok videos, so I started writing everything down, and eventually created my own certificate program. The program is for people with no relevant experience to learn data analytics, build their own portfolios, and even ask questions and network with others on our private Discord. It’s insanely rewarding because we’ll have people posting messages in our Discord saying things like “OMG, I got an $80k job offer.” It’s really cool to see.”
Break Into Tech, LLC is a Philadelphia based company founded by Charlotte Chaze in 2022 to teach people how to break into tech with no experience.
