Local Author Receives National Recognition

Author Gustavo J. Gomez has received the Florida Authors and Publishers Association prestigious President's Book Award for his book ‘Private Money Lending: Learn How to Consistently Generate a Passive Income Stream 2nd Edition'.

Lake Buena Vista, FL - Aug 22, 2022 - The Annual 2022 Florida Authors and Publishers Association President’s Book Awards were held on July 30th, 2022, at the Buena Vista Palace Hotel in Orlando, Florida, recognized Private Money Lending: Learn How to Consistently Generate a Passive Income Stream by Gustavo J. Gomez, Ph.D., in the category of How-to/Self-Help, as a Silver Medal Winner.

About the FAPA President’s Book Award

Hosted by the Florida Authors and Publishers Association, this prestigious national award is open to books published between 2020 and 2022. The judges for this national competition are librarians, educators, and publishing professionals.

“The FAPA President’s Book Award exists to promote excellence in the publishing industry by recognizing talented contemporary authors who put both heart and soul into their work. FAPA is proud to be a champion of authors and publishers going the extra mile to produce books of excellence in every aspect,” said Pat Stanford, a Past President of FAPA.

"We are proud to announce this year's winners who truly embody the excellence this award was created to celebrate. Their works represent creative storytelling, bold concepts, and innovative ideas, making FAPA President's Book Awards so well respected by librarians and those in the publishing industry. We salute all our winners for their fine work." said FAPA's Immediate Past President, Renee Garrison.

The Florida Authors and Publishers Association is an organization for authors, publishers, illustrators, editors, printers, and other professionals involved in the publishing industry. It focuses on providing the highest quality of information, resources, and professional development to members and others interested in the writing and publishing profession.

About the Book

Private Money Lending: Learn How to Consistently Generate a Passive Income Stream is a non-fiction investment book published by Halo Publishing International. The book describes a unique investment strategy that teaches investors how to consistently and safely generate a substantial passive income stream in all market conditions. It is an investment strategy that can change the investor’s financial future for the better with less risk and volatility than stock market correlated investments.

About the Author

Gustavo J. Gomez is an award-winning author who concentrates on writing medical and business books that are detailed, comprehensive, and meticulously researched to bring to market books with actionable information readers can use. Gustavo has been a successful entrepreneur, businessman, educator, inventor, healthcare executive, and consultant for the past thirty-five years. His academic background encompasses degrees in health sciences and business administration. This broad educational experience has made him quite versatile, achieving numerous successes in both the healthcare and business fields.

To learn more about Gustavo, please visit his website at www.gustavojgomez.com.

