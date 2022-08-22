Viking Capital Announces Time Running Out to Invest in Fund's Final Asset

Viking Capital recently announced an investment opportunity for the third and final asset as part of the Viking Wealth Fund (but time is running out to invest).

Sky Ridge Apartments—an attractive B-Class asset located in one of Atlanta, Georgia's hyper-growth submarkets—is the final asset in the three-asset Viking Wealth Fund. This multifamily property is poised to generate significant wins for participating investors due to the year-over-year change in average apartment rent in that area of 23.3%.

The fund’s first two assets in Texas are exceeding their pro forma. Viking Capital anticipates overall targeted returns of 13-15% IRR, 17-20% AAR, and 5-7% cash on cash from operator.

Passive investing through multifamily real estate is the best investment for busy physicians and professionals. It’s the only investment that delivers cash flow, appreciation, equity, and tax benefits—without the hassles of being a landlord, so investors can focus on what matters most.

Multifamily properties are recession-resistant investments that deliver optimal returns for investors. The Viking Capital Team prides itself on conservative projections when selecting low-risk investments with high-yielding value-add potential.

Class A shares for this final asset are closed, but there’s still time to invest in this multifamily opportunity through Class B and Reserve Class shares. This opportunity is open to accredited investors only with a minimum investment of $50,000.

About Viking Capital:

Viking Capital is a leading multifamily investment firm helping investors create multi-generational wealth. The company was founded by Vikram Raya and Ravi Gupta when they realized that working more hours as busy physicians wouldn’t help them build the wealth or lifestyles they wanted for their families.

The company’s mission is to help physicians and investors achieve financial freedom so they can live the lives they’ve always wanted. They do that through helping accredited investors invest passively in multifamily real estate syndications (group investments).

In every real estate deal they choose, Viking strives to maximize investor returns while also making an impact on the planet through green projects. In addition, they have a huge heart for supporting the community and are proud of all the organizations they support—a portion of all profits go to incredible charities that support children, families, affordable housing, literacy, and more.

Since its inception, Viking Capital has acquired $600 million in assets through 24 properties and 5,035 units and raised $100+ million in equity with an investor club of more than 1,000 investors.

To capitalize on this opportunity to invest before the Viking Wealth Fund closes, schedule a time to connect with Colm McEvilly.

Media Contact

Viking Capital

Colm Mcevilly

United States