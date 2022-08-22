Leo Horacio Presents Exquisite E-Commerce Business Automation Solutions to Forward-Thinking Merchants and Vendors

Business automation can save a fraction of a day’s work, streamline a week’s worth of workload, or eliminate the need for human intervention. The results depend on who is automating a business. Leo Horacio is one of the most popular American entrepreneurs and e-commerce business builders who have helped numerous clients evolve from emerging e-commerce merchants to owners of 7-figure businesses.
Leo originates from Latin America and immigrated to the United States when he was 11 years old. Given that he was growing up without his parents, Leo knew from an early age that he had to be resourceful, proactive, creative, and innovative to succeed.
His innate talents combined with years of hard work have helped him achieve the title of one of the youngest and most prolific e-commerce automation leaders in the field. Having worked with over 200 investors and built nearly as many e-commerce brands from the ground up, Leo’s skills and expertise shone on the American market and attracted numerous business leaders to the doorstep of his companies.
Leo Horacio has founded three companies and is generating over 25 million a year without external help. Leveraging his experience, skills, and passion for his work, Leo has not only created but elevated both his brand and his loyal base of clients.
Luna Automation, his pride and joy, is a reputable company offering e-commerce business automation services across the United States and Latin America. Leo and Luna Automation have graced the market with innovative automation solutions for over 8 years and continue to do so today.
Even though Leo started from scratch and had built Luna Automation through sheer willpower and talent, he attributes the enviable success of Luna Automation to his colleagues, stating the following:
“We have a team of experts who provide technical support, computer support, e-commerce development, and marketing services. It has always been our goal to provide actionable solutions to businesses in the entire e-commerce sector with approachable prices. Our experience has allowed us to build and develop the infrastructure needed to keep our prices affordable and our customers satisfied,” said Leo Horacio.
Aside from leading Luna Automation and his other companies, Leo is also counted among the most popular Instagram influencers in the business sector. With over 11,000 followers garnered in record time, Leo is sharing his knowledge and passion for e-commerce building with his loyal fans.
His Instagram content is as diverse as his e-commerce skillset. From photos of his loyal canine companion, over luxury cars, to practical e-commerce tips and advice, Leo Horacio’s profile is proof that social media content can be as educational as it can be exciting.
More information about Leo Horacio and his companies is available on his official Instagram profile.
