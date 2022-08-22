NetCom Learning Announces Free Microsoft Training



"Free Microsoft Certification training"

NetCom Learning is offering free 2-hour Microsoft Certification training on any Microsoft technology, product or solution area. Choose your preferred focus area and get a free virtual instructor-led Microsoft course.

New York, NY - August 22, 2022 - NetCom Learning, a leading IT and business training partner, has announced a 2-hour Free Training program on all Microsoft technologies and solutions. This free training will be a private instructor-led session of two hours in which learners can choose the Microsoft technology they wish to learn. Organizations looking to train their employees on a certain set of skills can also benefit from this offer and enroll their team members for the free Microsoft training.

Technology has played the role of an enabler during the pandemic. It was due to technologies such as cloud and digitalization, that many businesses and households could function and sustain in the hardest of times. This reliance on technology is only going to increase further in the coming years. Therefore, there is a constant need to upgrade businesses on the latest offerings in the market. This is possible only when the staff is skilled enough to drive that change. With this free tech training program, many learners and businesses can utilize the opportunity to learn something new and implement it in their job roles to drive business growth.

This private group training enables you to choose from Microsoft solution areas including Apps & Infra, Data & AI, Modern Workplace, Security, and Business Apps, encompassing various products such as Azure, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, .NET, Power Platform, and Teams, among others.

NetCom Learning CEO Russell Sarder commented, "Being a Microsoft Gold Partner and the winner of 2022 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year award, we want to make learning available and accessible to those who wish to continuously upgrade and upskill themselves. We offer amazing opportunities to our learners with more flexibility to experience in-depth training solutions, enabling individuals and organizations to maximize their full potential." He added, "This Microsoft Free Training program spreads the message of lifelong learning, as it aims to provide organizations and individuals with the information, they need to pursue the best educational and training outcomes.”

NetCom Learning helps build innovative learning organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes, and driving growth. With more than 23 years of experience, NetCom Learning has been empowering innovative learning organizations to adapt and drive growth in this fast-paced world by closing critical skill gaps and ensuring smooth deployment, implementation, and consumption through authorized training delivered by Certified Trainers on vendors such as Microsoft, AWS, EC-Council, CompTIA, and more.

