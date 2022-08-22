360-Degree Camera Market Sizer 2022, Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Manufacturers Data, and Forecast 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “360-Degree Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global 360-degree camera market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global 360-degree camera market size reached US$ 812.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,446.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3% during 2022-2027.
Industry Overview and Application:
A 360-degree camera is a name given to omnidirectional cameras that are small and portable and enable users to capture a 360-degree field view in the horizontal plane. They are available in wired, wireless, high definition, and ultra-high-definition variants. 360-degree camera models are equipped with dual fisheye lenses and have at least a 180-degree field of view placed on either side of their body. They can create panoramic images or videos in real-time and are being increasingly utilized for conducting indoor and outdoor surveillance, monitoring suspicious activities in a large area, tracking the movement of people, improving area management, etc. Consequently, 360-degree camera models find widespread applications across several sectors, including media and entertainment, defense, tourism, automotive, healthcare, etc.
COVID-19 Impact:
Market Trends and Drivers:
- The growing preferences for virtual and augmented reality (AR and VR) in video games and similar forms of interactive entertainment solutions are primarily driving the 360-degree camera market.
- Furthermore, the rising usage of immersive ads by organizations to showcase a product, store, or property and create a unique brand image, particularly on social media platforms, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
- Additionally, the elevating product demand among extreme sports enthusiasts and vloggers, owing to their durability and ability to capture a wider frame, is also stimulating the global market.
- Besides this, the escalating utilization of the camera technology in robotics to solve simultaneous localization and mapping and for visual odometry to ensure improved optical flow, feature matching, and selection is expected to propel the 360-degree camera market in the coming years.
360-Degree Camera Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the 360-degree camera market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
- 360fly
- Bubl Technology Inc.
- Gopro Inc.
- Insta360
- Kodak KODK
- LG Electronics (KRX: 066570)
- Nikon NINOF
- Nokia Corporation NOK
- Panono
- Ricoh Company Ltd.
- Rylo
- Samsung Electronics (KRX: 005930)
- Sony SONY
- Xiaomi XIAC
360-Degree Camera Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Connectivity Type:
- Wired
- Wireless
Breakup by Resolution:
- HD
- UHD
Breakup by Camera Type:
- Single
- Professional
Breakup by Vertical:
- Media & Entertainment
- Consumer
- Military & Defense
- Travel & Tourism
- Automotive
- Commercial
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Traffic-Monitoring
- Grid Layout
- Aerial Scenery
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online Stores
- Single-Brand Stores
- Multi-Brand Stores
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
The project report on 360-degree camera covers the following aspects:
- Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact, and outlook)
- Manufacturing Process
- Project Details, Requirements, and Costs Involved
- Project Economics
- Regulatory Procedures and Approval
- Key Success and Risk Factors
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022-2027)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Impact of COVID-19
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
