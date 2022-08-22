Football Market Global Size is Expected to reach US$ 3.87 Billion by 2027 | 4.10% CAGR

IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.87 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

The latest research study “Football Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global football market size reached US$ 3.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.87 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

Football is a game played using specialized sports equipment made up of synthetic leather, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane. In terms of the manufacturing process, these equipment can be categorized into hand-stitched, thermally bonded, and machine stitched. Football variants are exclusively customized with innovative features that ensure easy handling, shooting, and passing during a game. They also provide enhanced accuracy, control, and speed. Some football models also have water resistance and high air retention properties that aid in challenging environmental conditions as compared to ordinary training balls. Consequently, they enjoy widespread demand among sports clubs and the general consumers.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The industry is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Global Football Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising enrollment of individuals in professional association football clubs and leagues is primarily driving the global football market. Besides this, the expanding awareness among the masses towards the numerous health benefits of football games, such as lowering body fat, enhancing cardiovascular health, improving muscle tone, etc., is further augmenting the product demand.

Additionally, the increasing consumer participation in outdoor games, owing to the inflating investments by the sports agencies across countries to develop the existing parks, clubs, stadiums, school grounds, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of custom-made product variants with smart LED lights in durable prints by the key market players through e-commerce channels is anticipated to bolster the football market over the forecasted period.

Global Football Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adidas AG ADDYY, Baden Sports Inc., Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd. (Decathlon S.A.), Formative Sport, Franklin Sports Inc., Nike Inc. NKE, Nivia Sports, Puma SE (Artemis S.A), Select Sport A/S, UMBRO (Iconix Brand Group) and Wilson Sporting Goods Company (Amer Sports).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, size and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Training Football

Match Football

Others

Breakup by Size:

Size 1

Size 2

Size 3

Size 4

Size 5

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

