Football Market Global Size is Expected to reach US$ 3.87 Billion by 2027 | 4.10% CAGR

The latest research study “Football Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global football market size reached US$ 3.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.87 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.
Football is a game played using specialized sports equipment made up of synthetic leather, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane. In terms of the manufacturing process, these equipment can be categorized into hand-stitched, thermally bonded, and machine stitched. Football variants are exclusively customized with innovative features that ensure easy handling, shooting, and passing during a game. They also provide enhanced accuracy, control, and speed. Some football models also have water resistance and high air retention properties that aid in challenging environmental conditions as compared to ordinary training balls. Consequently, they enjoy widespread demand among sports clubs and the general consumers.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The industry is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.
Request a Free PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/football-market/requestsample
Global Football Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising enrollment of individuals in professional association football clubs and leagues is primarily driving the global football market. Besides this, the expanding awareness among the masses towards the numerous health benefits of football games, such as lowering body fat, enhancing cardiovascular health, improving muscle tone, etc., is further augmenting the product demand.
Additionally, the increasing consumer participation in outdoor games, owing to the inflating investments by the sports agencies across countries to develop the existing parks, clubs, stadiums, school grounds, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of custom-made product variants with smart LED lights in durable prints by the key market players through e-commerce channels is anticipated to bolster the football market over the forecasted period.
Global Football Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Adidas AG ADDYY, Baden Sports Inc., Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd. (Decathlon S.A.), Formative Sport, Franklin Sports Inc., Nike Inc. NKE, Nivia Sports, Puma SE (Artemis S.A), Select Sport A/S, UMBRO (Iconix Brand Group) and Wilson Sporting Goods Company (Amer Sports).
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, size and distribution channel.
Breakup by Type:
- Training Football
- Match Football
- Others
Breakup by Size:
- Size 1
- Size 2
- Size 3
- Size 4
- Size 5
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5678&flag=C
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Latest Report of IMARC Group:
Steel Market Repor: https://www.imarcgroup.com/steel-market
Herbal Toothcare Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/herbal-toothcare-market
Wine Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wine-market
Used Cooking Oil Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/used-cooking-oil-market
Travel Retail Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/travel-retail-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:30 N Gould St Ste R
City: Sheridan
State: WY
Country: United States
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Football Market Global Size is Expected to reach US$ 3.87 Billion by 2027 | 4.10% CAGR
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.