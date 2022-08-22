Soap Market Size in India, Share, Key Players, Growth and Industry Trends 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

The India soap market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027

The latest report by IMARC Group offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry

India Soap Market Overview:

The India soap market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027. Soap is a cleaning and emulsifying surfactant which is used to kill various microorganisms and bacteria during washing, bathing, and rinsing. It is commercially manufactured by combining chemical salts, fatty carboxylic acids, and water. It can be further made from various organic substances, such as natural plant oils or acids derived from animal fat. Soap helps in maintaining hygiene and preventing the spread of infections. Currently, it is available in a solid bar, liquid body wash, kitchen, and laundry product variants.

India Soap Market Trends:

The rising health consciousness and growing awareness regarding personal sanitation and hygiene are primarily driving the soap market in India. This is further supported by the widespread product adoption across the commercial and residential sectors as a disinfectant for cleaning purposes. Moreover, the extensive installation of automatic liquid and foam-based soap dispensers by the Government of India (GoI) to encourage regular handwashing, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the shifting consumer inclination towards natural ingredients-infused soaps comprising essential oils and fragrances is supplementing the market growth. Besides this, ongoing celebrity endorsements, implementation of various promotional strategies, and the advent of premium paraben-free, skin-friendly, hand-crafted, aesthetically appealing soaps to attract a broader consumer base are supporting the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.’

Report Features Details Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Historical Period 2016-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Units US$ Billion Segment Coverage Type, Form, Product, Distribution Channel, Region

Competitive Landscape:

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Himalaya Wellness Company

Hindustan Unilever Limited

ITC Limited

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

Karnataka Soaps

Detergents Limited

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Others

Breakup by Product:

Bath Soap

Kitchen Soap

Medicated Soap

Laundry Soap

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

