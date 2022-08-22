India Electric Vehicle Market Share 2022-2027: Overview Report, Growth Analysis and Forecast



"India Electric Vehicle Market Share, Overview Report | Growth Analysis"

The India electric vehicle market size reached US$ 404 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14,913 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 87% during 2022-2027.

India Electric Vehicle Market Overview :

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Electric Vehicle Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India electric vehicle market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India electric vehicle market reached a value of US$ 404 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14,913 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 87% during 2022-2027.

Electric vehicles or EVs are self-propelling automobiles that operate on electricity. They consist of an electric motor that requires a constant energy supply from batteries to function. Some standard electric vehicles include battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. They can be charged by self-charging devices, such as turbochargers and regenerative braking systems, that convert kinetic energy into electrical energy. EVs have also emerged as a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transportation and are increasingly used for conveying passengers and goods. They also reduce harmful exhaust emissions that are usually emitted from fuel-based vehicles.

Request a Free PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-electric-vehicle-market/requestsample

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Electric Vehicle Market Trends and Drivers:

The India electric vehicle market is primarily driven by the rising demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance transportation systems. In addition, the increasing prices of transportation fuels like petrol, diesel, and CNG is also fueling the market growth.

Besides this, EVs do not emit tailpipe emissions, reduce oil dependency, and are economical to operate compared to traditional automobiles. Asa result, the Government of India is implementing stringent rules and regulations regarding vehicle emissions and promoting the adoption of EVs to reduce carbon footprint, thus facilitating market growth.

They are also launching financial aids and subsidies to help consumers purchase EVs. Furthermore, extensive investments to upgrade charging infrastructure, along with technological advancements like the integration of GPS navigation, remote sensors, and anti-theft locking systems, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

India Electric Vehicle Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 404 Million Market forecast in 2027 US$ 14,913 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 87% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027



India Electric Vehicle Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ampere Vehicles Private Limited (Greaves Cotton Limited), Ather Energy Pvt Ltd, Atul Auto Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited (Bajaj Group), Electrotherm (India) Ltd., Hero Electric (Hero Eco Group), Hyundai Motor India Limited (Hyundai Motor Company), JBM Auto Limited, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd), MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd (SAIC Motor Corporation Limited), Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd., Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (PIAGGIO & C. SPA), Tata Motors Limited (Tata Group), TVS Motor Company (Sundaram - Clayton Limited), and VE Commercial Vehicles Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, vehicle type, price category and propulsion type.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Price Category:

Mid-Range

High/Luxury Range

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Ask Analyst for 10% free customized Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-electric-vehicle-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Industry Research Reports:

Global Electric Three Wheeler Market Report 2022-2027 : https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-three-wheeler-market

Automotive Adhesives Market Report 2022-2027 : https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-adhesives-market

Forklift Battery Market Report 2022-2027 : https://www.imarcgroup.com/forklift-battery-market

Conformal Coatings Market Report 2022-2027 : https://www.imarcgroup.com/conformal-coatings-market

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Report 2022-2027 : https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-vehicle-battery-recycling-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited. 30 N Gould St Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: India Electric Vehicle Market Share 2022-2027: Overview Report, Growth Analysis and Forecast