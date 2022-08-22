Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market worth $2.7 billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 13.6%



"Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market"

The Molded Interconnect Device Market is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2027 from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 13.6 % during the forecast period

According to the new market research report on "Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market by Product Type (Antennae & Connectivity, Sensor), by Process (Laser Direct Structuring, Two-shot Molding), by Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Medical) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" The molded interconnect device (MID) market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 2.7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Key factors driving the demand for MID included the growing use of LDS process for the production of 5G antennas, which increases the speed and efficiency of wireless communication. Growing demand for IoT devices is bringing huge opportunities for MID providers.

• Informational PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150539319

Browse 155 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/molded-interconnect-device-market-150539319.html

Lighting Systems is expected to have second highest CAGR during the forecast period

Lighting systems are being mainly used in automotive and residential applications. MIDs are used in LED lighting to make them cost-efficient and effective by placing interconnects and electronic components on a 3D plastic body. In automotive, rear lamp cluster is an application area of lighting, where MID is used to integrate bulbs, unsoldered circuitry, and a port into a single unit.

Two-shot molding is expected to have second-largest market size during the forecast period

Two-shot molding process is a mature and well-developed process for cost-efficient and repeatable production of MIDs. In Two-shot molding, two separate molding cycles and different thermostatic polymers and electroless plating process are used to manufacture the component. It requires the construction of different mold cavities for each shot. Two-shot molding produces MIDs by combining non-plateable and plateable injection molded resins. This process is mainly used for high-volume applications, typically, in telecommunications and automotive industries as the tooling costs are high in this process. It offers a few advantages over other processes like design flexibility for 3D geometries, ability to integrate multiple functions into one compound, and scalability improvement.

Consumer electronics to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics include electronic equipment intended for everyday use, usually in entertainment, communications, and office productivity. Consumer electronics include almost all electronic devices used for entertainment, communications, and office work. Television sets, home theater devices, video game devices, cameras, refrigerators, and washing machines are a few examples of consumer electronics that are equipped with electronic components. Consumer electronics is the major revenue generator for the MID market. In consumer electronics, MIDs are being prominently used in smartphone antennae, smart wearable device antennae, and tablet or laptop antennae.

China to grow with the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period

China to grow with highest CAGR in Asia Pacific region. China is global manufacturing hub for electronics manufacturing process. The companies based in North America and other regions have their manufacturing plants in China. China is one of the fastest growing place for production of medical and consumer electronic devices through MID technology. All these reasons have led to China being the fastest growing country in the world during the forecast period.

The report profiles key players in the molded interconnect device (MID) market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Molex (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (US), LPKF Laser & Electronics (Germany), and Taoglas (Dublin), Harting (Germany), Arlington Plating Company (US), MID Solutions (Germany), 2E Mechatronic (Germany), KYOCERA AVX (US) and Johnan (Japan), Teprosa(Germany), Sunway Communication(China), Axon Cable(France), S2P (France), Suzhou Cicor Technology (China), TactoTek (Finland), DuraTech (US), Tekra (US), Yomura Technologies (Taiwan), MacDermid Alpha Electronics (US), Galtronics (US), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Chogori Technology (Japan), Suzhou Zeeteq Electronics (Japan), Toyo Connectors (Japan) and SINOPLAST (China).

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets™ Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/molded-interconnect-device-market-150539319.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market worth $2.7 billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 13.6%