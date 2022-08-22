Dino's Barbershop Takes Part in Adams Avenue Street Fair Scheduled for September, 2022

"Dino's Barbershop is stoked to have Southern California's largest free two-day music festival back in action after being postponed for several years due to Covid restrictions."

The annual Adams Avenue Street Fair came to a halt for the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. The fair is now back with a bang, and Dino's Barbershop is excited to be at the event in September, 2022.

San Diego, CA - August 22, 2022 - San Diego's premier spot for men's grooming, Dino's Barbershop, is situated in the heart of Normal Heights on Adams Avenue. With a 60-year history in the area, the shop has grown and evolved over the years to offer an upscale luxury experience at affordable prices. Dino's Barbershop is excited to announce that they will be taking part in the Adams Avenue Street Fair scheduled for September, 2022. The free music fair is attended by thousands of loyal patrons every year but due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was not held for two consecutive years. Now back with a bang, the event will bring together many local businesses to offer a unique recreational experience.

Dino Mitroff, found of Dino's Barbershop, made an official press statement regarding the shop's participation in the Adams Avenue Street Fair "We're stoked to have Southern California’s largest free two-day music festival back in action after being postponed for several years due to Covid restrictions. There will be amazing local businesses with great food, drinks, and art, and Dino's Barbershop is excited to be a part of the Adams Avenue Street Fair again in September 2022!"

Lauded as Southern California's largest two-day free music festival, the Adams Avenue Street will feature food stalls, craft beer tastings and more than 300 arts and craft stalls for the public to enjoy and take part in.

More details about Dino's Barbershop can be seen on their official website at https://dinosbarbershop.com/

Dino's Barbershop

3184 Adams Ave

San Diego, CA 92116

Media Contact

Company Name: Dino's Barbershop

Contact Person: Dino Mitroff

Email: Send Email

Phone: (619) 432-1822

Address:3184 Adams Ave

City: San Diego 92116

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: https://dinosbarbershop.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Dino\'s Barbershop Takes Part in Adams Avenue Street Fair Scheduled for September, 2022