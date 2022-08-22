LiDAR Drone Market worth $508 million USD in 2027, at CAGR of 28.1%



"LiDAR Drone Market"

The LiDAR drone market is expected to reach USD 508 million by 2027 from USD 147 million in 2022 CAGR of 28.1% from 2022 to 2027

The report "LiDAR Drone Market by LiDAR Type (Topographic, Bathymetric), By Component (LiDAR Lasers, UAV Cameras), Drone Type (Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing), Range (Short-range, Medium-range, Long-range), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The LiDAR Drone market is projected to grow from USD 147 million in 2022 to USD 508 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing interest of mining players in adopting LiDAR drones for different applications and adoption of LiDAR drones in precision agriculture and corridor mapping applications. The adoption of LiDAR drones by government bodies in different countries for various projects is likely to create high growth opportunities for the market.

Rotary-wing LiDAR drone to account for larger share of LiDAR Drone Market in 2022

Rotary-wing LiDAR drones, also known as multi-rotor LiDAR drones, comprise a central body and side propellers. These propellers enable the drones to take flight. They are also used to maneuver drones. Usually, rotary-wing LiDAR drones have four rotors. The number of these rotors can reach up to six or eight. Propellers control the motion of in-flight drones by varying the relative speed of each rotor. This multi-rotor mechanism allows drones to perform a range of movements. Rotary-wing LIDAR drones have increased maneuverability and are low-cost. Rotary-wing LiDAR drones are more suitable for mapping applications than fixed-wing LiDAR drones owing to their higher flexibility, low cost, and better maneuverability.

Topographic LiDAR to register for largest share of LiDAR drone market throughout the forecast period

The largest market share of topographic LiDAR is attributed to its adoption in prominent applications, including corridor mapping, construction, and precision agriculture. Topographic LiDAR enables civil engineering, roadwork, and mining operations, among others, to make informed decisions through high-quality terrestrial data generated.

Corridor mapping application to offer lucrative opportunities for LiDAR drones

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of LiDAR drones for mapping terrains. These drones, in recent times, are observed as a highly reliable solution for mapping and surveying projects across various application areas. LiDAR drones are used to survey power lines, oil & gas pipelines, and railway tracks in difficult terrains to optimize their maintenance operations, eliminating the risk to human lives. They save the manpower and the time required for surveying applications. LiDAR drones enable 3D modeling and simulation through which end users can make informed decisions and plan their operations.

North America to lead LiDAR drone market in 2027

North America’s dominance can be attributed to the inclination of various governments to adopt advanced technologies such as LiDAR drones in surveying applications. The market in North America is also driven by market leaders headquartered in the region.

Phoenix LiDAR Systems (US), Teledyne Optech (Canada), Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. (US), and Geodetics, Inc. (US) are some of the prominent players in the LiDAR drone market in North America.

