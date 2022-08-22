Nature's Rise Releases a Detailed Cooking Guide on Lion's Mane

Natures' Rise releases a detailed cooking guide on Lion's Mane with easy-to-follow recipes, using which one can start incorporating Lion's Mane mushrooms into the diet and reaping several health benefits.

Sacramento, California - The latest trend in the culinary world, more and more people are taking advantage of the unique texture, flavor, and nutritional benefits offered by Lion’s mane mushroom. But, when it comes to getting outside the comfort zone and including a new taste in Lion’s mane dishes, people often get confused.

Luckily, for people interested in doing something new with Lion’s mane mushrooms, Nature’s Rise has written a detailed article on how to turn raw Lion’s mane mushrooms into a meal that the entire family can enjoy. According to the Nature’s Rise CEO, Mr. David Longacre, the new guide covers everything—from desserts and appetizers to full meals. To better understand the new Lion’s mane recipe guide, reporters talked to Mr. David earlier today.

“Raw fungus do not look appealing to the eye,” David told the reporters, “and on the special occasion they do, they rarely taste like something you want to keep eating until you are full. Moreover, consuming even the best-looking mushrooms raw can lead to side effects.”

“Take Lion’s mane as an example,” added the Nature’s Rise CEO. “The mushroom contains chitin in its cell walls. Chitin causes gastric upset—and allergic reactions—if consumed in high concentrations. For anyone to be full when using Lion’s mane as food, they will have to consume Lion’s mane in high concentrations.”

Interested in making mushrooms tasty, attractive to the eye when put on a plate, and safe for the consumer, the Nature’s Rise CEO noted that his team had to work extra hard to create a detailed guide on how to cook Lion’s mane mushroom. The Nature’s Rise CEO pointed out that it took his team of writers and editors about three months to create a detailed guide on Lion’s mane recipes.

“It was a complicated process,” said the CEO. “The team of researchers had to get in the kitchen with raw Lion’s mane and test a wide range of cooking methods before writing the article. It was messy, and much of the raw Lion’s mane mushroom went to waste. While the company had to invest a lot of money into getting new batches of raw Lion’s mane, the results were more than pleasant.”

David Longacre told reporters that the new Lion’s mane cooking guide carried nine unique recipes when his team concluded its work. To see the unique Lion’s mane recipes, use this link: https://www.naturesrise.com/blogs/brainfood/lions-mane-mushroom-recipes.

“The team came up with a recipe that could easily turn the raw Lion’s mane mushroom into a steak,” said the CEO. “For those who enjoy the taste of seafood, the detailed guide has recipes that deliver the crab and lobster tastes. The goal was to ensure that everyone had something that could satisfy their taste.”

Longacre indicated that his team did consider preparation and cooking time when creating Lion’s mane recipes guide.

“Everyone is busy nowadays,” said the CEO. “An appointment here and a meeting there. When you leave work, you are too tired to spend hours in the kitchen preparing a meal. Therefore, the team at Nature’s Rise worked hard to come up with recipes that take as little as 20 minutes and a maximum of 50 minutes to prepare and cook. Even if you are short on time, you will always have a recipe you can leverage to prepare a tasty meal.”

David noted that his team focused mainly on recipes that do not need complicated cooking utensils.

“No one wants to start following a recipe only to realize that the equipment he/she needs to complete the recipe is not in their kitchen,” said David. “This is why the team put a lot of focus on ensuring the recipes use the most basic equipment.”

David mentioned during a recent interview that his company is not just focusing on Lion’s mane. He noted that his team is helping the Nature’s Rise audience discover other edible mushrooms.

“Right now,” said David Longacre, “Nature’s Rise has moved its focus beyond Lion’s mane to focus on other edible mushrooms like Chaga, Cordyceps, Reishi, and Maitake. In the next few months, the company will be working to create detailed recipes for each of these mushrooms. The goal is to make Nature’s Rise the most detailed database for people who want to include mushrooms in their diet.”

