Global Remote Staffing Company Skyedesk Solving Domestic Talent Shortages

SkyeDesk offers quality outsourcing solutions for businesses in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

SkyeDesk, the full-service global BPO, has announced the availability of the best Asian talent to meet the staffing demands of companies across the United States, Europe, and Australia. The new generation global BPO offers long-term and short-term staffing solutions to match the needs of its clients.

“We have received overwhelming responses from different countries and continents for our staffing services,” the spokesperson for SkyeDesk said. “We also offer remote staffing services for various industries. We are happy that we can fulfill the growing demand for quality staff even when the demand is at its peak.”

The consultants and recruiters at SkyeDesk are trained across many industry verticals. They speak the language of clients to ensure effective communication. They are unmatched in their expertise in deploying remote global talent of the highest quality and the most competitive price. Offshoring is a strong point of SkyeDesk services.

“We built our reputation around sourcing the best talent, and as we grew, we needed full-time remote experts to support our operations,” the spokesperson added. “By finding the best talent and nurturing it, we developed SkyeDesk. We also outsource to Philippines and many other countries.”

The demand for outsourced talent is expected to grow at a three-digit pace over the next few years. Domestic talent shortage and significant cost advantages are the key reasons driving demand.

There are several benefits of using the services of a reputed outsourcing service like SkyeDesk. Companies can meet their growing staffing needs quickly and effortlessly. SkyeDesk has a team of talented and tech-savvy professionals. They are ready to serve any hiring needs on a full-time basis to meet current operations.

By hiring the best talents, even for work-from-home needs, from SkyeDesk, they can boost productivity and run their business at the desired speed. They can focus on core competencies and improve on their existing efforts.

SkyeDesk is the perfect solution for companies looking for talent for tech, hardware, and processes. They can get remote teams to perform these roles without spending heavily.

With SkyeDesk, companies can get instant access to full-time remote experts who can start on the job instantly. They don’t have to worry about training needs. The existing team can focus on core competencies without worrying about handling the additional workload.

About SkyeDesk:

SkyeDesk is the creation of its future-thinking founders and associated companies with deep experience in outsourcing. They wanted to grow flexibly, at their pace, without reducing quality or productivity but were hampered by a lack of quality talent. They connected their own talent to all the talent available overseas, and that’s how SkyeDesk took shape. The company offers carefully sourced full-time and part-time staff who can easily and effectively be integrated into an existing team. They hire remote staff from the Philippines, with supplemental staff from Malaysia, India, Vietnam, and Thailand when needed.

Media Contact

Company Name: SkyeDesk

Contact Person: Eibee Serrano

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 929 526 5369

Country: Australia

Website: skyedesk.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Remote Staffing Company Skyedesk Solving Domestic Talent Shortages