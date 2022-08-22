FDW Chapel offers Wedding advice for planning a destination wedding in Florida

"We are here to educate and empower you, to help plan and prepare for your destination wedding in Florida."

FDW Chapel is helping couples make their dream destination weddings a reality. The non-profit organization offers free destination wedding information to help couples plan and celebrate their nuptials at the best destinations in Florida.

Destination weddings involve a lot of planning and research, often making couples forego their dream plans for something simpler. FDW Chapel helps couples plan their destination wedding in Florida with Free advice. FDW Chapel also offers couples the use of the chapel, a minister and a professional photographer for an hour. People can get pictures taken in the chapel during the service and at the chapel’s waterfront lawn.

Florida is one of the most sought-after wedding and honeymoon destinations. The sunshine state offers so many benefits to couples that make weddings memorable. FDW shares that one of the biggest benefits of a wedding in Florida is that there are no state taxes when filing for a marriage license. Florida also offers several free wedding planning resources that couples can find online. FDW Chapel is one of the free destination wedding resources that couples can use.

To help couples figure out what they want for their wedding, FDW Chapel offers quizzes that help couples plan the perfect day. “We are here to help educate and empower you to make decisions to have the best possible wedding you can have on the beach in Florida.”

One of the struggles many people face with destination weddings is insufficient and inaccurate information. FDW Chapel provides accurate information to give sufficient insight into planning and executing a dream beach wedding. The chapel relies on decades of professional wedding planning and continued research into Florida wedding locations.

“One of the first things you will want to do if you are interested in getting married in Florida is to decide on the location, East Coast for the Sunrise, Gulf Coast (West) for the fabulous sunsets.” Once a location is settled on, it is important to select a licensed officiant or an authorized official in the city of choice. FDW Chapel has five ministers.

For beach weddings in Florida, FDW chapel offers information to help people find the beaches that are open to the public, how much it costs to get married on the beach, and whether any permits are needed. It is essential to check with each destination since regulations and fees differ from beach to beach. For some of these destination weddings, advance booking is required.

Beach weddings also require weather considerations and guest capacity. Since wedding planning can get hectic, it is possible to miss some details. FDW provides outlines to help couples cover all bases, including choosing indoors or outdoors, type of decoration, time of day, hotel and catering, and more.

Wedding packages are also popular because they make planning and execution easier. FDW offers recommendations for the best websites and companies to work with for peak planning and effortless execution.

Visit FDW Chapel to start planning the perfect destination wedding in Florida.

