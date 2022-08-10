Ankit Chouhan aka 'The Hot Week' Releases New Mini Album 'Private Plane'

Ankit Chouhan popularly known as ‘The Hot Week’, is an Indian singer and songwriter. The Hot Week released his new album named ‘Private Plane’ and featured 5 single songs. He has been musically inclined since his childhood at age 14 years, he learned vocals and musical instruments.

They have been wooing everyone with their unmatched skills for almost a decade now. There is something unique about their music and their passion for the same with great production expertise has made them a sensation today. They are currently making the loudest noise for all the right reasons. Their latest track ‘Up Down' has been released and it has become an instant hit. Produced by The Hot Week the latest track falls under the genre of the trap. The track was released on digital music stores Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, amazon music, youtube music, and more.

Ankit Chouhan aka ‘The Hot Week’ is a singer, music producer, songwriter & audio engineer also associated with Punjabi Music Industry. He was born in year 2001 and his birthplace is Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, India. His height is about 5′ 7”. He completed his schooling at his hometown school. The Hot Week worked with famous Punjabi artists Sukhe, Raftaar, Ikka, Sippy gill, Tarsem Jassar, Himmat Sandhu, and Rnait and worked with famous music producers Desi Routz, Laddi Gill, Western Penduz, and The Boss. The Hot Week worked as an audio engineer in the Punjabi movie Jaddi Sardar. The Hot Week is the first youngest producer and mixing engineer in India. The Hot Week has weaved their magic with a couple of tracks like 'I’m Yours' which will surely burn the dance floor. The Hot Week is an artist who has what it takes to propel into the mainstream music industry. As of now, the album has surpassed 10,000,000 plays on Spotify and the song also has caught a strong buzz on other social media platforms like Instagram reels.

Media Contact

The Hot Week

Kangra

Himachal Pradesh

India