The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Memphis MSA Net Leased Firestone

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Firestone located at 10001 US 64 in Eads, Tennessee for $4,235,341.

The 5,798 square foot building is located on Hwy 64 (64,135 VPD) and is only two miles from Interstate 40 (107,312 VPD), which drives a large portion of traffic through the region. This is a highly trafficked location located along a prime retail corridor. Tenants in the immediate area include Tractor Supply Co, ALDI, Goodwill, Walgreens, Dollar General, CVS Pharmacy, McDonald’s, and several others. There are 84,613 people living within five miles of the property earning an average annual income of $80,904. The property is less than 25 miles from downtown Memphis. Memphis is the 2nd most populous city in Tennessee with a population of 1,348,260.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the 1031 exchange investor based in the Midwest. The seller was a national development firm.

Firestone is an American tire company founded by Harvey Firestone in 1900. Bridgestone is an investment grade rated tenant – rated “A” by Standard and Poor’s. BSRO is headquartered in Nashville, TN, and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world. There are nearly 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States (Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus and Wheelworks).

“Investors continue to search for e-commerce resistant tenants like Firestone” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group, added, “Net lease automotive properties continue to trade regularly into the second half 2022.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $6 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2012-2021, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago: www.bouldergroup.com

