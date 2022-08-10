The Miss Mission USA Organization Crowns The Amazing, Goal Oriented Women With The Titles at The Resorts Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey

“Miss Mission USA announced the leading women of the competition that strives to make a change in the lives of others.”
In a star-studded event at the Resorts Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, the Miss Mission USA 2022 pageant took place. Miss Mission New York - Kelsey Zabawa was crowned “Miss Mission USA 2022,” Miss Teen Mission New Jersey - Janayssa Arcia was crowned as “Teen Mission USA 2022". These extraordinary ladies are passionate in their quest to make a difference in the field they are serving and bring a new version to pageantry by Reigning with a Mission.
The event focused on women who have the desire to make a difference in others' lives across the nation and eventually the globe. It provides an excellent opportunity to identify, develop and award outstanding women who have a drive to provide a platform to those in need based on each woman’s specific advocacy. Miss Mission USA is committed to promoting leadership development and community service among women, as well as providing an unbiased venue for minorities and showcasing their skills.
Miss Mission USA 2022 Kelsey Zabawa is passionate about changing the world with her platform, Fight for Inclusion. Her mission is to educate, inspire and empower children and adults with disabilities or special needs to overcome obstacles and reach their full potential. She knows firsthand the power of giving back and the importance of living an active role in helping others succeed. She will lead groups and runs special events to raise awareness and educate the community on the abilities of individuals with disabilities.
Janayssa Arcia Teen Mission USA 2022, is the chef and founder of “A Meal From Me To You," a social platform dedicated to helping those suffering from hunger and who have struggled with food insecurity. With a mission to provide solutions for hunger and food wastage, she is working hard to help those in need with the objective of eradicating hunger.
From the beginning of time, women have played a pivotal role in improving others' lives. Miss Mission USA is a pageant designed to promote the values of hard work, giving back, and changing the world and to honor women of all cultures whose goal is to improve the lives of others. It aims to bring awareness to these women through various events and works to provide a platform where these women’s advocacy can impact the lives of others on a global scale by Reigning with a Mission.Media Contact
https://missmissionusa.com/
