New Partnerships and Acquisitions Developing Opportunities for High Value Botanical Products Marketing: One Step Vending, Corp. (Stock Symbol: KOSK)

- Plans Tapping into the $113.7 Billion Agriculture Sector.
- JV and New Business Ventures for the Marketing of Botanical Wellness Products.
- Business Acquisition Agreements Opening New Opportunities for Product Vending.
- Revenue Sharing Partnership Agreement with Established ZA Group.
- Vertical Farming Projects Underway with Planned 2022 Harvests.
One Step Vending, Corp. KOSK is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models with an emphasis on marketing and distributing produce as well as in the self-serve vending market. Currently, KOSK owns 51% of E-Roots Systems (Abbotford), Ltd. markets and distributes the products from vertically integrated farms purchased from E-Roots Systems, Inc., and owns 10 vending machines designed to offer CBD and potential related botanical extract products.
KOSK has entered into a JV acquisition agreement with Foundation Farms, Corp. (“FFC”) and acquired 51% of E-Roots (Abbotsford), Ltd. (“ERA”). This allows KOSK to tap into the $113.7 Billion Agriculture sector. Through the JV and acquisition, KOSK will be able to explore many opportunities for its business in vending machine sales.
Foundations Farms 2021, Corp. focuses on creating worldwide farming systems that produce organic fruits, vegetables and herbs while maximizing their nutrient content, providing product traceability, and most important maintaining environmental sustainability through its modular vertical farm joint venture partnerships.
For more information on Foundation Farms visit: https://www.foundationfarms2021.com
E-Roots (Abbotford), Ltd. markets and distributes the green produce itself containing a growing module.
On March 24thit was announced that KOSK placed its second vertical farm order with partner company ZA Group (ZAAG) just days after the first. This order was slated for delivery within the month of July 2022 and yield harvest in early fall 2022, with the first order dry for yield harvest within summer 2022.
ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industry acquisitions with an emphasis on the direct-to-consumer apparel and manufacturing of self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently, ZA Group, Inc. owns 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel.
To learn more about KOSK partner ZAAG visit: www.zagroupusa.com
After the first KOSK vertical farm order, a modular farm through strategic partner E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc. KOSK executed its second vertical farm shortly after acquiring 51% of LLF through a joint venture.
The joint venture is agreed to have LLF operate the day-to-day operations on the jointly-purchased vertical farms while KOSK markets and distributes the harvested produce. Both, LLF and KOSK, will disburse revenues divided 50/50 from all built, purchased, and leased co-owned vertical farms.
The KOSK second farm, a warehouse farm, and the first joint farm with LLF, is estimated to have its first harvest in early fall 2022. With almost twice as many towers as a module farm, a warehouse farm is projected to yield approximately $522,068 per year; a considerable increase in revenue compared to the standard module farm generating roughly $261,034. The additional farm will position KOSK, through the Company’s 51% acquisition of E-Roots Systems (Abbotsford), Ltd., to receive its share of the divided revenue 50/50 from the forecasted $783,101 each year.
Light Leaf Farms, Corp. is the beginning of a family farm focused on offering fresh produce to the community. Founded by the second generation of poultry farmers supplying Fieldale Farms.
For more information on One Step Vending, Corp. KOSK visit: http://www.onestepvending.com
DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks.Media Contact
Company Name:
Contact Person:
Email:Send Email
Phone:
City:
State:
Country:
Website:https://onestepvending.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.