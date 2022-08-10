6clicks is disrupting governance, risk, and compliance with game-changing software and AI

The 6clicks platform that streamlines GRC has generated instant buzz and put one question on the mind of industry experts: is 6clicks the next Australian unicorn?

6clicks is one of the leading Australian governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software providers. Built for advisors, businesses, and service providers, the platform utilizes custom artificial intelligence (AI) and integrated content to let clients send vendor risk assessments in just six clicks. As a result, it is an efficient and intelligent software that’s upending how companies tackle risk and compliance.

Louis Strauss, Andrew Robinson, and Anthony Stevens teamed up in 2019 with a single goal: to build a platform that streamlines GRC, utilizes AI, and works seamlessly for both businesses and advisors. 6clicks was born, with a unique hub and spoke architecture driving the software’s usability.

“It’s uncanny that in 2022, there’s software out there that’s so hard to implement,” 6clicks CEO Anthony Stevens said. “We see it every day.”

By contrast, users can implement 6clicks quickly and efficiently to automate their Information Security Management System (ISMS), manage risk registers and key risk indicators, and more. There are three fundamental reasons 6clicks is soaring above its competition:

1. The hub and spoke architecture was designed from the ground up to support federated or distributed deployment, which is perfect for a large enterprise.

2. Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine, conducts compliance mapping and policy gap analysis in a matter of seconds, which is a boon for compliance professionals.

3. With fully integrated content, everything needed is baked into the platform. That means no uploads, external data feeds, or lack of traceability.

“Hailey is a game changer,” Stevens said. “Cybersecurity frameworks, regulations, and frameworks are changing like the wind, and Hailey makes light work of understanding the overlap and gaps in policies.”

Massive opportunity for advisors and MSPs

6clicks serves hundreds of customers worldwide — each one has unique requirements, and they all aim to make risk and compliance more manageable for their businesses. In addition, advisors and managed service providers (MSPs) can also use the platform.

Risk and compliance consultants are charged with helping their clients get better risk management and compliance outcomes. However, they use spreadsheets, email, and Word documents — these manual processes slow things down. Consultants can streamline service delivery using the 6clicks software platform and provide their clients with a turnkey GRC software system.

6clicks went global in 2021, and the company made significant investments in the content engine underpinning the software and expanding that content to all customers. Advisors and MSPs can take advantage of this rich content database that includes tens of thousands of resources across standards, laws, regulations, and frameworks. In addition, there are risk and issue libraries, audit and assessment templates, and controls sets and policies.

This content is critical as it helps companies accelerate their risk management program or more easily comply with ISO 27001, NIST CSF, or other non-cyber-related regulations.

MSPs and advisors would also be wise to invest in Ai-driven GRC software sooner rather than later, as the GRC market is expected to hit $48 billion this year. Moreover, 6clicks can put analysts in control and help them move faster, regardless of their industry; financial services, insurance, retail, oil and gas, telecommunications, and even manufacturing are turning to 6clicks.

Conclusion

6clicks is a GRC software platform to watch. Its pioneering team is driving the direction of the risk and compliance software industry, and its latest round of funding will only accelerate innovation and growth.

