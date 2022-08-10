Saya Agency knows all the marketing secrets for connecting with Gen Z

Gen Z is unlike any generation that's come before. It takes unique tactics to reach this savvy demographic, and Saya Agency has the winning formula.

Saya Agency is the up-and-coming marketing agency built exclusively to reach Gen Z. Its team is highly specialized in marketing to this young and tech-savvy demographic and has helped top brands increase revenue through targeted TikTok ads, user-generated content (UGC), and influencer whitelisting.

Gen Z was born between 1996 and 2010, and they’re the creative minds behind some of the biggest trends on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Known as digital natives, Gen Zers have grown up with smartphones, the internet, and social media, so they’re drawn to brands with a robust online community.

Marketing tactics that worked on their predecessors don’t have the same impact on Gen Z. This generation prefers authenticity, values inclusivity, and favors social awareness. They also have serious spending power — more than $140 billion.

Saya Agency has unlocked the secrets for reaching Gen Zers through creative content tailored specifically for their online behaviors and buying patterns. As a result, the agency’s content has generated 13 billion impressions in 2022 for its clients, and profits have skyrocketed. After just six months with Saya, clients saw an average 376 percent increase in revenue and $934 million in direct revenue through digital ads.

Strategies for reaching Gen Z

Saya Agency employs a series of proven tactics to catch the attention of Gen Z'ers. First, its marketing specialists will use a complete approach to understand its client from all angles. They’ll identify needs, then dig deeper to learn more about what drives the company. Gen Z wants to see brands with clearly established values and a socially conscious mission.

Next, establishing a brand’s personality is essential. Gen Z'ers crave content that’s authentic and entertaining. TikTok is a powerful social media platform for reaching this age group, so Saya pushes its clients to have fun and be creative. But, of course, Facebook and Instagram are still relevant too, and Saya works closely with Meta’s marketing scientists to ensure they’re creating content that stands out.

Finally, rather than spending money on traditional advertising, Saya utilizes influencer whitelisting. Through this process, influencers and other digital content creators permit brands to use their handles, content, and audience for paid advertising campaigns. This can be a massive boon for brands who want to build a community around their product or service quickly.

And community is integral to Gen Z — they’re more likely to trust their peers than brands, and they actively seek ways to engage and connect with like-minded people.

Conclusion

Saya Agency is the sharp marketing agency companies need to capture the attention of creative and tech-savvy Gen Zers.

