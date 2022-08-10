A New Generation Real Estate Developer Rising From Turkey: Venue International

Rapid economic growth, a young demographic profile, and the stirrings of gentrification in Europe’s largest city combined make Turkey one of the hottest real estate attractions around.

“The reasons for optimism are well-documented” says Kaan Namlici, the Chairman of Venue International. “Turkey is a classic emerging market growth story, with a large, young and increasingly affluent population looking for modern housing and international shopping experiences. We estimate the annual demand for housing stands at around 700,000-750,000 units. Consumer spending, which is driving the booming retail sector, rose by 15% in Istanbul and 10% outside of the city every year”

Turkey is an interesting country because of its transportation facilities, tourism, and entertainment opportunities, and convention tourism. Istanbul, as a renowned city, draws the attention of investors from all around the world. Istanbul, where Europe and Asia meet, emerges as a haven for real estate investments and is a rising star full of real estate opportunities, and stands out as a haven for high value-added and profitable real estate.

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER THAT CHANGED ISTANBUL’S LUXURY SCENE

Venue International, which entered Turkey by acquiring the portfolio of Vastned Retail N.V., a significant investor and developer of high street retailing, is a new generation player in the real estate sector.

Venue designs life scenes in world metropolises, particularly in Istanbul, with its high street retailing, qualified housing, and extraordinary hotel investments.

Retail spaces developed and leased long-term by Venue include international and corporate brands such as Chanel, Zara, Vakko, H&M, Starbucks, and MAC. Venue's retail portfolio is predominantly on Istiklal Street, which has been the shopping and social scene of Istanbul for 150 years.

As a qualified housing developer, Venue builds boutique living spaces in exclusive spots of the city, especially the Abdi Ipekci Street, which is the most prestigious location of Nisantasi, Istanbul.

Venue is also in cooperation with Marriott International in the iconic building of Beyoglu, Afrika Han, where it is an investor and developer. Venue, which brought the global hotel brand Moxy to Turkey for the first time, is the developer of Vakko Hotel & Residence together with its partner Vakko.

500 MILLION DOLLAR PREMIUM REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

“Cities are just like people. They are in motion and change for 24 hours. Believing in modern and sustainable urbanization, Venue International will continue to create new scenes in the city with its human-centered projects” Kaan Namlıcı says.

Venue International has a modern brand positioning approach that puts people at the center. On the other hand, the company's rational data is as remarkable and eye-catching as its brand story. The investment portfolio value of the company, including high street retail, tourism and housing, has reached up to $500 million as of Q2 2022.

GLOBAL FUNDS AND INVESTORS FOLLOW VENUE CLOSELY

Turkey is the rising star of the global real estate market. Clearly, Venue International is one of the biggest stars of this scene.

“We are growing with our own capital, although we receive different partnership offers from around the world, our main goal today is to quickly increase our portfolio value to over 1 billion dollars. We are able to do that without the support of a partner. I am sure that we will reach this valuation in a short time” says the Chairman Kaan Namlici.

He continues: “Especially investors in Europe and Gulf have a great interest in Venue. Turkey is a unique country at the intersection of East and West. Our aim is to become the largest real estate investment company in this geography within 10 years. We will continue to seriously evaluate all offers that will accelerate this dream.”

