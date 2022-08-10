Results Laser Clinic reveals its top 4 treatments that boost client confidence

Australia's top laser center has more than 50 locations across the country and is the leader in cosmetics injectables.

Results Laser Clinic delivers skin and body treatments that leave its clients looking and feeling their best. From laser hair removal and facial threads to treatments for various skin concerns, including acne, cellulite, and rosacea, the clinic has emerged as the top Australian laser clinic with more than 50 locations.

Australians spend approximately $1 billion on cosmetic treatments annually, most of which goes to anti-wrinkle injections and dermal fillers. Results Laser Clinic is a known leader in cosmetics injectables, and it’s sharing the top four treatments it uses to boost client confidence: anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, lip enhancements, and liquid facelifts.

Anti-Wrinkle Injections

Anti-wrinkles are the most common non-surgical cosmetic procedure worldwide. These injections relax and smooth fine lines, creases, and expression lines to give patients a more refreshed appearance. Wrinkles, scowl lines, and crow’s feet soften almost instantly through this safe cosmetic procedure.

There’s no downtime associated with anti-wrinkle injections, and the procedure can be done in less than 30 minutes. Patients see dramatic results after two or three days, with full results showing seven to 10 days after treatment. The effects are temporary but last for several months. Results Laser Clinic recommends an injection every three to six months for a continuous youthful appearance

Cosmetic Dermal Fillers

Dermal fillers restore skin’s lost hydration and enhance areas lacking volume or definition. Aging skin loses its firmness and elasticity, which leads to wrinkles and sagging skin, but dermal fillers use hyaluronic acid to plump facial tissue for instantly visible results.

Dermal fillers are 100 percent natural and chemical-free. The treatment can plump lips, enhance cheek volume, reshape the chin, jawline, or temple, and tighten sagging undereye skin. Results are immediate — on the day of treatment, the skin will feel smoother and look more toned. Patients will notice a significant difference the day after treatment, and the filler will settle for the desired look over the next two weeks.

Lip Enhancements

A leading use of dermal fillers, lip enhancements are the safest non-surgical way to enhance, shape, and add volume to lips. The treatment also smooths wrinkles around the mouth. In addition, lip fillers are all-natural and chemical-free, and they offer predictable and consistent results.

Lip filler injections contain hyaluronic acid to restore fullness and hydration almost instantly. Results will be more pronounced the day after the treatment, with full results visible after about two weeks as the product settles.

Liquid Face Lifts

Clients who want a younger and fresher look without surgery turn to liquid facelifts. This treatment combines anti-wrinkle and dermal filler to rejuvenate and enhance facial features. The result is an all-over youthful appearance — it smooths wrinkles and facial folds, boosts cheek volume, and lifts sagging skin.

Liquid facelifts restore natural face contours, lift drooping facial features, and stimulate collagen production. Results are almost instant and continue to improve in the days following the treatment. There is minimal downtime, and the procedure usually takes less than an hour.

Conclusion

Results Laser Clinic offers a variety of treatments that boost confidence in its patients, including laser hair removal, LED light therapy, photo rejuvenation, and microdermabrasion. In addition, the facility recently added a hair loss treatment option for men. With more than 50 locations across Australia, Results Laser Clinic is uniquely equipped to treat any cosmetic need.

