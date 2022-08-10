CORE Chiropractic Named Best Chiropractor by The Houston Chronicle

Houston-based CORE Chiropractic has emerged as the best chiropractor in the area, according to the Houston Chronicle. This laudable achievement came about in the third annual Best of the Best community choice awards that saw over 2 million readers of the Houston Chronicle voting for their favorite local businesses. CORE Chiropractic was able to beat out the competition to come tops as the best chiropractor in Houston as voted by residents of Houston.
This feat is hardly surprising to those who are familiar with the operations of CORE Chiropractic. Ever since its establishment 26 years ago, the chiropractic care center has acquired a reputation for being one of Houston's most trusted chiropractic offices. This status is mostly due to its unique CORE system which involves coming up with a personalized plan to ensure its clients have the best results.
A visit to CORE Chiropractic usually begins with an in-depth consultation where the chiropractors learn about their clients’ health history. This move is done to ensure that whatever problem it is will positively respond to their treatment. After the consultation, physical examination which consists of various orthopedic tests, neurological tests, and chiropractic tests are carried out to know if chiropractic will solve the problem. Then it is the turn of X-rays, if needed, before the chiropractors commence the necessary treatment.
This attention to details and acceptance of only patients they believe they can help is what is responsible for the success that CORE Chiropractic enjoys today. According to one such patient, “The morning after I did the third treatment here, it was the first time I woke up and wasn’t numb.”
The Houston chiropractor currently operates out of two locations in the Galleria area and Energy Corridor.
Please visit www.corechiropractic.net to learn more about the center's services.
