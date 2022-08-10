Software company ALSCO launches Secure Gateway, a new state-of-the-art security technology for enhanced protection of any system or website of any capacity or size.

Secure Gateway, a trademark and patent information and data security technology invented by ALSCO, uses Network Traffic Analysis to protect the security of systems, data, apps, and websites.

The age of technology has brought with it a need for a system and data security to safeguard sensitive data from falling into the hands of cybercriminals. Companies are looking for security systems that are secure, comprehensive, and customizable to suit their needs. These systems should also be easy to manage and provide round-the-clock support.

ALSCO unveils Secure Gateway technology, its newly invented security technology for network security, performance, and reliability. The software company specializes in innovative tools to help businesses protect their data. It is also the only hybrid multi-cloud platform that allows much-needed flexibility for companies.

Secure Gateway is a trademarked and patented technology belonging to ALSCO. It uses Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) to ensure that every incoming request is analyzed before it is transferred to the company’s host servers. Secure Gateway technology isolates the Phishing requests to ensure that only real data reach client servers.

“At that point, no visitor can find out where the real hosting servers are and cannot access the data they contain unless they pass through Secure Gateway servers; the real servers only receive the requests from Secure Gateway servers rather than directly from the user.”

By acting as a go-between for company sites and users, Secure Gateway ensures protection for security systems, apps, websites, and data without needing access to the client sites, data, and information. This makes the software ideal for government agencies, financial institutions, big tech companies, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.

“ALSCO’s wide range of high-performance network solutions are specifically designed to protect your threat vectors no matter where they reside.”

In addition to scanning every incoming request, Secure Gateway also allows clients access to ALSCO and third-party tools to help search for threats across any cloud and on-premises location. The software also provides quick solutions and responses to mitigate any threats without affecting the existing data.

ALSCO is committed to being a visionary software engineering company that provides future-focused solutions. Learn more about the state-of-the-art Secure Gateway technology and how it is helping businesses redefine security.

