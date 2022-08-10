Award-winning eCommerce expert Jem Bourouh mentors D2C businesses for growth online.

Business success is a tough climb, and with growing competition on every front, entrepreneurs need to embrace cutting-edge strategies to succeed. Jem Bourouh has helped many eCommerce businesses accelerate their growth by turning visitors into paying customers.
Jem Bourouh is an award-winning eCommerce expert with experience and expertise in establishing and rapidly scaling eCommerce stores. Jem equips entrepreneurs with disruptive techniques for exponential growth. He is also a mentor and speaker who has given keynote speeches at various events like OMR and GeekOut. During these prestigious marketing conferences, Jem provides insights into the business landscape and the best marketing techniques to grow successful businesses online.
As a serial entrepreneur, Jem Bourouh understands the plight of entrepreneurs and ensures to craft solutions that guarantee growth. By age 22, Jem was generating 8-figure revenues through his businesses. He shares that diversifying his revenue streams helped make this possible. He is active in dropshipping, brand building, affiliate marketing, info, and of course his agency, Adcubator. Today, Jem and his team manage more than 218 million dollars in ad spend every year.
Jem is also a partner at an eCommerce education company, eCom Incubator, recognized for helping aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners by providing expert knowledge in the D2C space. Jem mentors students with his coaching program that help them create 6-figure businesses and launch beyond 7 and 8-figures.
Jem explains that his success is a result of passion and drive. The uniqueness of his strategies has helped him continue to scale his businesses and help other entrepreneurs find their growth space in the digital space. Every eCommerce lesson is designed to unlock various growth stages.
Besides dominating the eCommerce space, Jem also acquires and invests in other agencies. He works with Accelerated Agency, Maison Commerce, and AdTok to transform D2C businesses in the online space. Accelerated Agency employs cutting-edge CRO and A/B testing techniques to increase the overall growth of an eCommerce business and overall higher RPU. Maison Commerce helps businesses create conversion-focused landing pages that optimize business visibility.
With an understanding of the digital space, Jem utilizes digital platforms to market businesses effectively. He is recognized across platforms and especially known for making the TikTok leggings viral. He leveraged the trend and scaled it to 7-figure revenue in a month. The growing popularity of TikTok has opened up opportunities for businesses to grow on the platform. Jem has invested in TikTok agency AdTok, which is helping established eCommerce brands grow through modular UGC and TikTok Ads whilst increasing their profit margin.
Due to his extensive experience in eCommerce and digital growth strategies, Jem has received recognition from the leading D2C marketers. ClickFunnels awarded him with the TwoCommaClub after making a million dollars with just one funnel. He is also a Zipify award-winner for becoming a million-dollar merchant in upsells.
Follow Jem Bourouh across digital platforms to learn more about his disruptive growth strategies and what comes next for the successful eCommerce expert.
Socials:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jembourouh/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JemBourouh
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JemBourouhDE
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jem-bourouh/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@jembourouh
Websites:
https://jembourouh.com/
https://adcubator.com/
