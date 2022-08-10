Sheth Jeebun: Aster Healthcare Industry Leader Heads 4 Established Nursing Homes in the UK

In the world of entrepreneurship, Sheth Jeebun is considered a well renowned and respected businessman. He completed his bachelor's in nursing and started his own journey being a registered nurse. Since then, he established his name within the healthcare sector of the United Kingdom.

He is the director of Aster Healthcare, one of the best healthcare service providers in the United Kingdom. In addition, he is the owner of four successfully running nursing homes based in the United Kingdom.

Excellent standards of healthcare facilities are provided throughout all the nursing homes.

His organization uses a person-centred approach, and the treatment is based on assessing individual ‘needs and wants’. Furthermore, his employees partake in the best industry standard training and provide an excellent quality of care to the service users, along with an unmatched level of customer service, creating a ‘home from home’ environment. The very well-established, high-quality nursing homes have earned him a lot of respect within the industry.

Think Win/Win:

It is one of the fundamental approaches of Sheth Jeebun which has been a main ethos towards his success. His approach and mentality are to always benefit the community in a positive way. He taught his employees to take the best care of their service users and provide their services according to global standards while also making profits for his company. He wanted to fulfil the needs of the underprivileged and help those deprived of basic needs. Therefore, decided to build some infrastructure facilities in Mauritius, such as buildings and transport facilities. It is one of the best habits of great businesses that they think for the betterment of their society and create profits for their own company without harming the society. He established his name in the business world with a global presence

Believe In Equality:

Within his organization Sheth Jeebun, ensured that people would never face discrimination based on gender, race, or age. They would always get a fair and competitive salary based on their skills, services, and experience. He strictly implemented gender equality laws in his organization and worked for women's empowerment.

Proactive Mindset:

Many people react to a problem rather than curbing it and not allowing it to develop. But, Sheth Jeebun has one of the holiest habits of entrepreneurship: proactiveness. He always thought about the future of society and how he could help the people in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, he decided to use advanced and modern technology keeping up with the technological Era within his establishments to be able to provide quality, smooth operation systems throughout his Nursing homes, reducing his carbon footprint to help the environment. Global Warming and climate change are the biggest problems in the upcoming years, and the world is worrying about this. To reduce carbon emissions in his organization, Sheth Jeebun has made policies to help reduce greenhouse gases. He wants to expand his business as well. So, he started increasing his customer support and developed many of his company franchises in the major parts of the world. Sheth Jeebun wants to become one of the most renowned people in the world, and with his many qualities, and fantastic business experience he is well on his way to achieve this goal.

Passion:

One major thing a person needs is a passion for doing something big in life. In entrepreneurship, it is a compulsion. Without it, people will never be able to achieve something big. His passion is a main driver to the way he lives his life, the passion for serving humanity, working for society's betterment, and increasing their living standards. This passion and determination thrusts Sheth Jeebun deeper into his work always determined to do his best. He is serving humanity very well and looking after the underprivileged ones.

Believe In Hard work:

Sheth Jeebun didn’t inherit money from his family or belong to a very wealthy family in India, but instead hailed from humble beginnings. He was a mediocre person and did his O Levels and A levels in the United Kingdom and earned his bachelor's degree from the well know Cambridge University. He worked hard and always believed he would accomplish his goals, this vision along with his determination for success made him the self-made, respectable businessman he is today. He spent many nights working for his organization at ground level and thinking about developing good practice and ways of improving his healthcare services. In entrepreneurship, every business needs to do hard work, which will lead to a better result of success. He believes in thinking big and things done the proper way with aims of business in the long run. Moreover, he has also instilled the habit of hard work in his employees, so his organization is full of hardworking people who work smart.

Conclusion:

Sheth Jeebun's life teaches many entrepreneurship lessons. His initiatives can be helpful for large organizations, and his forward-thinking positive approach have played a vital role in his success. The entrepreneurial skills Sheth Jeebun possesses benefit anyone working around him and within his organisation’s.

Media Contact

Aster Healthcare

Sheth Jeebun

0193 225 3403

Head Office: 328/334 Molesey Road

Walton on Thames KT12 3LT

United Kingdom