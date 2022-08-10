Digital Printing Market size worth USD 34.3 billion Impact Analysis at CAGR of 6.7% by 2026

The major demand is from the clothing market, which has two categories: fashion and sportswear. Digital printers are also used to print smaller designs on garments such as T-shirts, dresses, and promotional wear and print larger designs in textiles.
MarketsandMarkets: The digital printing market size is expected to grow from USD 24.8 billion in 2021 to USD 34.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. This growth can be attributed to growing demand for sustainable printing.
Browse around 158 tables, 49 figures/charts, and an in-depth TOC on “Digital Printing Market – Global Forecast To 2026”. Early buyers will receive 10% customization on the report.
The digital printing market for UV-cured ink to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
UV-cured ink is used in large "flatbed" printers, which print directly to rigid substrates such as plastic, wood, or aluminum, where flexibility is not a concern. However, UV-cured ink is being increasingly used in hybrid printers to print on vinyl and other flexible media traditionally associated with solvent printing. Due to the high density, UV-curable inks are capable of being printed on rigid substrates. This has increased the use of UV-curable inks for printing on POS/POP, wood, metal, glass, and other such substrates.
Inkjet print head to account for larger share of digital printing market during the forecast period
The market for inkjet print head is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall digital printing market during the forecast period. Inkjet print heads available in the market today can print at an average speed of 13 to 15 pages per minute (PPM). Inkjet print heads can print over a large variety of surfaces, making them perfect for printing on surfaces of brochures, T-shirts, and others. The color quality of a color ink jet print head is far superior to a laser print head. Although the ink replacement for inkjet is costlier than laser, the replacement process is simpler.
North America to account for largest share of digital printing market during the forecast period
Most printer companies in North America are in the US. Shorter print runs and tighter deadlines are expected to drive the digital printing market in the US. Factors such as the shift to color printing in the technical market and the need for a faster turnaround in the graphics business have reshaped important segments of the digital printing market in North America. The rising food production levels will highlight the need for digital printing for packaging. Moreover, improvement in the US economy and rising disposable income will increase the consumption levels in the country, further supporting the growth of the digital printing market.
Study Coverage:
The report describes the Digital printing market dynamics, namely, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, along with a forecast of the market till 2026. This research report categorizes the Digital printing market by ink type, print heads, substrate, and geography. The report also profiles prominent players in the market, along with their key growth strategies.
Brief information on the research methodology for the report can be found in the report description provided on the website.
