Victorious PR CEO, Victoria Kennedy, Announces New Classical Crossover Single "O Mio Babbino Caro" is #1 in the UK and #3 in USA

The song topped the UK iTunes Classical Charts in a matter of minutes, with USA iTunes Classical charts following within 24 hours

Victoria Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Victorious PR, is excited to announce that her new classical crossover single, “O Mio Babbino Caro,” which dropped earlier this week on August 2nd, has already made it to the top of UK and USA iTunes Classical Charts. Her rendition of the timeless piece, available on all music streaming services, is #1 in the UK and #3 in the United States at the time of this writing.

Kennedy’s single is the long-awaited release from the opera singer, who took a break from performing, composing, and producing to start her now-over-$1M PR firm, Victorious PR, at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. She is a Rolling Stone Culture Council member and marries this role to her recent music ventures, including writing about fellow classical crossover musicians.

Prior to Kennedy’s hiatus, the Las Vegas Seven Magazine called her ‘singing magic,’ and the Las Vegas Review Journal said, ‘This soprano has a lovely musicality… She perfectly articulates in voice and character.’ Renee Fleming, esteemed American soprano, herself has said, ‘I listened to [her] CD and I applaud [her] and [her] creativity. I really believe we need more women composers.’

This summer of 2022, Kennedy performed in front of 3,000 people at a private event, was invited to sing at the Forbes Netherlands grand opening, and personally interviewed founders of Big Art Festival and Berin Iglesias Art, Jorge Iglesias and Maxim Berin.

“O Mio Babbino Caro,” a recognizable soprano aria originally composed by Giacomo Puccini and Giovacchino Forzano in 1918, has been rendered countless times over the past century. Kennedy’s version adds something new to the conversation:

Notable praise for “O Mio Babbino Caro” includes such sentiments as ‘Number 3 behind Ed Sheeran, Bocelli, and Celine! I mean, talking about being in good company!!’

Those interested in listening to Kennedy’s latest hit single can find it on iTunes at https://music.apple.com/us/album/o-mio-babbino-caro/1637515140?i=1637515141

About Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy, CEO of Victorious PR, is a European-charting classical crossover singer. She has been called ‘Singing Magic’ by Las Vegas Seven Magazine, #1 Classical Artist in The Netherlands, #1 Global Classical Artist of ReverbNation in 2017, and her single “Your Time,” reached #1 in The Netherlands and #2 in the UK.

Find out more about her at https://victoriakennedyofficial.com/about/

