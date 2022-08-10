VanillaCard collaborates with Visa to expand digital payment options for their Global Payouts clients.



Customers of VanillaCard will be able to launch branded cards all over the world, expanding current product offerings and improving user experience.

VanillaCard, an industry leader in innovative financial technology for global payouts, has announced a partnership with visa to provide client-branded virtual visa gift card and real cards, as well as secured bank accounts and mobile wallet features, via a single point of connection.

VanillaCard is on a mission to play a vital part in financial inclusion and to finally offer compliant, quick, and hassle-free banking to independent contractors, gig workers, and the staff of organizations ranging from startups to multinational corporations.

By forming a strategic alliance with visa, Vanillacard's offerings will:

Be accessible in more than 150 nations with local currency cards in more than 30 nations

Provide clients with the ability to tailor their own card program to their own requirements.

Integrate immediate payment capabilities into their brand experience.

Permit consumers to utilize visa prepaid debit and virtual visa gift card on the most popular mobile wallets.

VanillaCard has been issuing prepaid cards with secured bank accounts to customers worldwide for more than 15 years, according to Sarah Cohen, the company's chief executive officer. "By using all of visa's amazing assets, we will have the potential to extend our product offerings, including the development of a Payment Orchestration for Payouts platform that will set us apart from the competition. We are happy to be teaming with visa, a long-standing, global leader in the industry."

Adam Honarmand, Executive Vice President, Digital Partnerships at visa, remarked, "People demand easy-to-access, always-on payment solutions that are relevant to the needs of their businesses and everyday lives." "As our economy becomes increasingly digital, we look forward to collaborating closely with VanillaCard to expand access for everyone and guarantee that we not only meet but exceed their financial requirements."

The Vanillacard platform provides consumers rapid access to payments through their protected bank accounts supplied by Vanillacard. As soon as a payment is made, the funds are available in the protected account and can be spent immediately via a virtual card, a plastic prepaid debit card, or by loading the card into a mobile wallet.

VanillaCard's new Payment Orchestration for Payouts solution supports numerous markets, including Direct Selling, Clinical Trials, Consumer, and e-Wallet programs.

About Vanillacard

Vanillacard is a global innovator in financial technology that offers its clients a powerful payments and treasury platform. We have been innovating payouts since 2009, enabling businesses of any size to make rapid global payouts in local currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual visa gift cards, and mobile wallets. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label our solutions, facilitating quick and flexible spending under their own brand. With every login, payout, purchase, and swipe, our objective is to provide clients with greater payment and purchasing power that directly promotes business growth.

